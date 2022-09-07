Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast 2021-2030
PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro-electro-mechanical System (MEMS) sensors are used in automobiles which comprises of both electronic and mechanical elements used for joining signal processing abilities on a single small chip. It consists of various components such as sensors, actuators, miniaturized structures, and microelectronics. Moreover, MEMS sensors are also known as micromachines since it utilizes technology which is being used for small devices. The incorporation of MEMS sensors could be used in many applications such as tire pressure monitoring systems, oil pressure sensing, pedestrian protection, exhaust gas recirculation, rollover detection, navigation system and others. Furthermore, the automotive MEMS sensor market provides various advantages of high efficiency, small size, and low cost. The influence of automotive MEMS sensors is expected to be on electronic component companies and automobile parts makers. In addition, the government of various nations has an intense interest in forming standards and regulations for automotive MEMS sensors which will strengthen the market.
Automotive MEMS Sensor Market by Type (Tire Pressure Sensors, Engine Oil Sensors, Combustion Sensors, Fuel Injection & Fuel Pump Sensors, Air Bag Deployment Sensors, Gyroscopes, Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors, Accelerometer, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Application (Powertrain, Infotainment, Telematics, Chassis & Safety, Body Electronics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to COVID-19, the government in major countries have announced lockdown which caused numerous business shutdown. Moreover, due to lockdown, automobile production has also been halted. Thus, affecting the demand for automotive MEMS sensors. Furthermore, due to social distancing norms and other restrictions, the unavailability of labor required for hardware production further delayed the manufacturing process. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the electric vehicles market, the sales of the vehicles have increased than the previous year. The automotive MEMS sensor market is an evolving sector that had a negative impact due to the pandemic. Therefore, post-pandemic the rise in the sale of electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the automotive MEMS sensor market.
Automotive MEMS Sensor Market Report Highlights
By Region -
North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
Key Market Players -
Analog Devices Inc, Denso Corporation,, General Electric Co, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V.
Key Benefits of the Report
This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive MEMS sensor market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the challenges of the automotive MEMS sensor market.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the automotive MEMS sensor market growth scenario.
The report provides a detailed automotive MEMS sensor market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions Answered in the Report
Which are the leading market players active in the automotive MEMS sensor market?
What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?
What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive MEMS sensor market?
What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
