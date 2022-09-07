Blockchain Identity Management Market

Rising security concerns with existing models across the globe, growing demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Blockchain Identity Management Market to expand annually by 79.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 - Breaking all-time Records ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global blockchain identity management market forecast was $107 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $11.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 79.2% during the study period.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global blockchain identity management market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Rise in transactions transparency, surge in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity, and product safety, and rise in investment by retail industries in blockchain-based solutions fuel the growth of the global blockchain identity management market. On the other hand, lack of skilled experts impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rapidly changing retail sector and international trade is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global blockchain identity management market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the estimated period. Growing need to eliminate conventional issues, innovate new solutions, and deliver concrete business outcomes are the major factors boosting the grow of the segment. At the same time, the small & medium enterprises segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 85.7% throughout the forecast period. Increase in need to move from traditional business models to digital business fuels the growth.

Based on service provider, the infrastructure provider segment contributed to more than half of the global blockchain identity management market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the study period. Increase in need to scale the organizations infrastructure in secure and sustainable way is driving the growth of this segment. Simultaneously, the application provider segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 84.8% by the end of 2026. Rise in need to reduce the involvement of third parties or middlemen is the key factor boosting the market demand of this segment.

Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global blockchain identity management market. This is due to the presence of major market players in this province. The region across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 89.7% by 2026. Growing data security concerns and customer demands are the major factors propelling the demand for blockchain among retailers in this region.

Some of the key blockchain identity management industry players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Bitfury Group Limited, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Key Benefits:

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current blockchain identity management market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2019 to 2026 to determine new opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

• The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

• The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the blockchain identity management industry.

Key offerings of the report:

• Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

• Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

• Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

• Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

• Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

