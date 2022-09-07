Sonar System Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonar System Market is experiencing a significant growth, due to increasing demand for sonar systems in naval forces for anti-submarine capabilities. Sonar system uses propagation of sound in fluid to navigate, communicate, and detect other objects under the water surface. Sonar is acronym of sound navigation and ranging. Additionally, sonars are classified on the capability of transmission, active sonars transmit acoustic pulses to listen for echo while passive sonars only receive the ambient sound made by ships, submarines, and marine mammals. Actives sonars work similar to radars in detection of targets up to a certain range, whereas passive sonars are stealth system used in anti-submarine warfare.

Sonar System Market by Type (Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Sonar, Dipping Sonar, Stern Mounted Sonar, Sonobuoy, Hull Mounted Sonar and Others), Platform (Ship, and Airborne), Indtallation (Unmanned Underwater Vehicle, Airborne, Vessel-Mounted, Towed and Port), Operation (Passive, Active and Dual), Application (Commercial and Defense) and End User (Retrofit and Line Fit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Government has imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 causing the sonar system manufacturers to halt manufacturing processes.

Ship builders are facing operational issues in ship construction and sonar system installation due to governments decision to enforce lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Naval forces are forced to delay on-going military projects involving sonar system installation & upgradation, due to lack of workforce caused by the travel advisory issued by governments globally.

Sonar system manufacturers are witnessing disruption in supply chain of components and raw materials required for the development & testing of sonar system.

Maritime trade activities such as oil trade, are also on a standstill due to decline in demand. Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic has affected the maritime tourism activities as well.

By Region -

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players -

Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, DSIT, Aselsan, Atlas Elektronik, Kongsberg Gruppen, Raytheon, L3, Lockheed Martin, Navico

Key benefits of the report :

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global sonar system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global sonar system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global sonar system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global sonar system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the sonar system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the sonar system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

