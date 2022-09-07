Illumio Joins the Cloud Security Alliance

Alliance to Help Organizations Accelerate Zero Trust Segmentation Across the Hybrid Attack Surface

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). CSA is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. As a member of the CSA, Illumio will work to improve and promote best practices for Zero Trust and Zero Trust Segmentation as a modern approach to containing and minimizing the impact of breaches across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.



IDC expects the cloud workload security software market to grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $5.1 billion in 2026.1 “The past few years have demonstrated that in challenging times, businesses increasingly rely on cloud services to modernize their operations and deliver more value to customers. This trend is expected to continue as public cloud providers offer more ways of extending cloud services to on-premises datacenters and edge locations. These expanded deployment options reduce many barriers to migration and will facilitate the next wave of cloud adoption. ... A rising tide raises all boats. Growth in cloud drives growth in cloud security solutions,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust at IDC, and Philip Bues, Research Manager, Cloud Security at IDC.

Organizations across every industry are migrating to the cloud at a rapid pace as part of digital transformation initiatives. However, the rapid movement to hybrid and multi-cloud environments has increased the complexity of the attack surface. Today’s hybrid environment of interconnected endpoints, applications and compute infrastructure across the data center and in the cloud creates new entry points for attackers. With the rise of Zero Trust, the ethos is “assume breach” and the goal needs to shift from “keep them out and find them fast” to “minimize the impact and stop the spread.” Zero Trust Segmentation is a modern security approach that contains and minimizes the impact of breaches.

“As attacks grow more frequent and severe and IT environments become increasingly complex, security teams are adopting an ‘assume breach mindset’ which acknowledges that even with the best prevention and detection tools in place, breaches are going to happen,” said PJ Kirner, CTO and Co-founder at Illumio. “Our mission is to prevent breaches from spreading with Zero Trust Segmentation, an essential pillar of Zero Trust that builds internal barriers to stop attacks from proliferating across and between cloud environments. We’re excited to join CSA because our missions both share a common purpose to help organizations make their hybrid networks, critical infrastructure, and communities resilient to attacks.”

“While organizations become more hyperconnected and the threat landscape becomes more volatile, most security leaders understand the importance of Zero Trust as a concept, but many face challenges in developing and acting on these security plans,” said Jim Reavis, Co-founder and CEO at CSA. “Illumio’s expertise and leadership in Zero Trust Segmentation as a strategic pillar to a Zero Trust Architecture will be an invaluable resource joining the CSA.”

To learn more about how Illumio protects hybrid and multi-cloud environments, visit: https://www.illumio.com/products/illumio-cloudsecure.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org , and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company, stops breaches from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices, and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications, and isolates high-value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks. Illumio protects organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 to small business, by stopping breaches and ransomware in minutes, saving millions of dollars in application downtime, and accelerating cloud and digital transformation projects.

