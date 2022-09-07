ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Research Report 2020: Predictive Business Strategy & Latest Trends

Emergen Research Logo

The rising number of government initiatives globally related to the safety of the vehicles coupled with the rising demand for safe

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size – USD 24.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Growing automotive industry has proliferated the rising need” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of ADAS and autonomous driving components market.Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety.

Similarly, the Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components research report provides product definitions, classifications, and the latest applications. Not only does the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components industry investigation covers information on industry size, share, and global and regional trends, But also it covers worldwide growth, product cost structure, business challenges, and news about upcoming opportunities, capacity, revenue, and forecast to 2027.

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Main competitors are:

Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.

By the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to retain its pole position in the ADAS and autonomous driving components market owing to the rising demand for safe and high-performance vehicles in the emerging countries.

China is the key country and holds a significant share for the ADAS market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors and ADAS.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market on the basis of System, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Type, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Alert

Driver Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assistance

Lane Departure Assistance

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Mobile Truck

Limo

Recreational Vehicle

Towing Truck

Fire Trucks

Others

