Biometrics Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2022-2030 | Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Thales SA

Increasing need for convenient, fast mode of authentication, and increasing need for easy to operate and user-friendly security systems are some key factors

Biometrics Market Size – USD 43.54 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.8 %, Market Trends – Deployment of high level of security across various sectors and applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biometrics market size reached USD 43.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more convenient and fast authentication mode and increasing need for easy-to-operate and user-friendly security systems are some key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for high level of security in banking and finance and defense sectors is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of market going ahead. Biometrics provides increased levels of security to providers whether a person is real by verifying identity using several methods such as face recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, iris recognition, fingerprint recognition, and hand geometry recognition, among others.

Biometrics Market Main competitors are:

Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Thales SA, Assa Abloy AB, IDEMIA Identity and Security France SAS, M2SYS, Inc., DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Aware, Inc., SecuGen Corporation, and BIO-Key International, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Multi-factor authentication segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing need to reduce risks associated with key logger activity

Hardware segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing need to operate security systems in various organizations

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for larger revenue share due to robust presence of major market players providing biometrics solutions such as Fujitsu Limited and NEC Corporation, among others, in countries in the region

Emergen Research has segmented global biometrics market on the basis of authentication type, component, functionality, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Authentication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Contact Based

Non-Contact Based

Combined

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Face Recognition

Voice Recognition

Signature Recognition

IRIS Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Hand Geometry Recognition

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Workplace

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense Services

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Commercial Safety and Security

Transport/Logistics

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Others

