Horticulture Lighting Market Demand, Future Scope Analysis, Challenges , Opportunities And Forecast 2028

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research latest report, titled “Horticulture Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2028,” The global horticulture lighting market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient Light-Emitting Diode (LED) systems in horticulture to maximize crop yield and reduce energy consumption. Development of new and more advanced technologies related with smart agriculture is expected to drive growth of the global horticulture lighting market going ahead.

Horticulture Lighting Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides Horticulture Lighting market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the Horticulture Lighting global market, Horticulture Lighting market share, Horticulture Lighting market segments and geographies, Horticulture Lighting global market players, Horticulture Lighting global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Horticulture Lighting global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2020, Signify entered into a cooperative agreement with Yunnan AiBiDa Greenhouse Technology Co., LTD. in order to become a research partner utilizing Philips GreenPower LED products as a supplementary lighting for its greenhouse floriculture production. The agreement is expected to help Signify in improving crop growth efficiency and quality in western China.

Interlighting segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. LED interlighting system enables plant growth and harvest irrespective of location, which is driving deployment.

LED segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by government to encourage adoption of energy-efficient LEDs in horticulture to reduce energy consumption is expected to boost demand for LEDs going ahead and drive market growth.

Indoor farms segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the horticulture lighting market in 2020. Farmers are increasingly adopting indoor farming practices due to need to ensure better food security and to cater to rising demand for immediate access to fresh produce.

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the global Horticulture Lighting market, where all of the segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets of the global Horticulture Lighting market. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Horticulture Lighting market.

Top Leading Key Players are:

Signify, Gavita International B.V., Heliospectra, Osram Licht AG, California Lightworks, Valoya, LumiGrow, Hortilux Schréder, EYE HORTILUX, and ILUMINAR Lighting.

Emergen Research has segmented the global horticulture lighting market on the basis of lighting type, lighting technology, application, and region:

Lighting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interlighting

Toplighting

Lighting Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Farms

Vertical Farms

Greenhouses

Others

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Horticulture Lighting market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Horticulture Lighting with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Horticulture Lighting market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Horticulture Lighting market?

• How will each Horticulture Lighting submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• How will the market shares for each Horticulture Lighting submarket develop from 2021 to 2028?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2028?

• Will leading Horticulture Lighting markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the Horticulture Lighting projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2028? What are the implications of Horticulture Lighting projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

