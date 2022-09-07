Smart Home Market Share Growth, Insights, Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for energy efficiency in homes to minimize energy bills & increasing government initiatives regarding green buildings are key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Home Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. Increasing adoption of smart appliances, which include smart air conditioners, smart refrigerators, and smart washing machines helps in attaining better energy efficiency. Rising need to minimize negative environmental effects and increase utilization of resources is increasing adoption of smart buildings. The ability of home automation system to monitor electricity consumption helps in minimizing energy bills through more efficient usage of appliances.

The Global Smart Home Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Smart Home industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

Behavioral segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Behavioral software and service is increasingly utilized in smart homes as it helps in increasing energy efficiency of homes and minimizes energy bills based on behavioral data analysis. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Smart Home market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Smart Home industry.

Key companies operating in the Smart Home market include:

Honeywell,

Siemens,

Johnson Controls,

Schneider Electric,

Amazon,

Apple Inc.,

ADT Security Services,

Robert Bosch,

Assa Abloy, and

ABB

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home market on the basis of software and service, product, and region:

Software and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Behavioral

Proactive

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Energy Management

Lighting Systems

Security & Surveillance

HVAC Control

Entertainment Control

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

