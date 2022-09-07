Intelligent Power Module Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Key News, Application

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption & research and development of electric & hybrid vehicles and upgradation of power infrastructure are key factors driving the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Intelligent Power Module Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Intelligent Power Module market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Intelligent Power Module market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Setting up of various new industries and expansion of already existing industries all around the world require electronic devices and equipment. This further adds to the development of the market.

Its panoramic view of the Intelligent Power Module industry entails useful insights into the estimated Intelligent Power Module market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. The focus of major economies in the world to upgrade their power infrastructure is also a major factor in the growth of the market. Moreover, increased government funding in solar, wind and tidal projects further adds fuel to the market growth.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Intelligent Power Module market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

STMicroelectronics NV,

ROHM Semiconductors,

(Germany),

Sanken Electric Co. Ltd,

Texas Instruments Incorporated,

ON Semiconductor,

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd,

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd,

Infineon Technologies,

Central Semiconductor

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The governments in the region are also adopting several policies to boost the projects related to the use of renewable energy source. Rising awareness about sustainable development in the region is also a driving factor in the growth of the market in the region.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global intelligent power module market based on voltage rating, current rating, power devices, application and region.

Voltage Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 600V

601 V – 1200 V

Above 1200V

Current Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 100 A

101 A – 600 A

Above 600 A

Power Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IGBT

MOSFET

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

ICT

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Intelligent Power Module Market Size Worth USD 3.78 Billion by 2028