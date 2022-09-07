Accident.com found that the most dangerous time to drive is between 12:00pm and 6:00pm
In new survey, 75 percent of auto accidents occurred when people were commuting to and from workNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When are car crashes more likely to happen? According to a recent survey conducted by Accident.com, which specializes in connecting car accident victims with personal injury attorneys, the most dangerous time to drive is between 12:00pm–6:00pm. Over the past two years, the number of crashes has been increasing, and accidents have become more deadly, with multi-vehicle crash numbers rising.
A DISTURBING TREND
According to the Federal Highway Administration, 1.33 fatalities occurred per one million miles traveled in 2021. There are a few different possible reasons for this increase in traffic deaths, including driver error and inattention. The pandemic also seems to have increased deaths linked to speeding, with 11,258 fatalities in 2020, and it is likely that drivers are still driving recklessly now that more people are back on the roads. Road congestion and inadequate road design are also contributing factors, especially during peak driving hours.
WHEN IS THE MOST DANGEROUS TIME TO DRIVE?
To collect data on dangerous drive times, Accident.com surveyed drivers who were involved in a crash to find out when their accidents took place. The research sample consisted of 193 participants between the ages of 21 and 99 and was representative of drivers across all age groups, genders, and geographical regions in the U.S., with a margin of error of +/- 7.372 percent.
Afternoon and early evening commutes were reported to be the most dangerous, with 40 percent of respondents reporting accident times between 12:00pm–6:00pm. Morning commutes followed closely behind, with 35 percent of respondents reporting an accident between 6:00am–12:00pm. Only 20 percent of drivers surveyed were involved in an accident between 6:00pm–12:00am, and just under four percent of drivers reported accidents in the early morning hours between 12:00am–6:00am.
STAYING SAFE ON THE ROAD
With an increase in road crashes, it’s important to adopt safe driving practices. If you are involved in an accident, you may be entitled to seek compensation for your injuries. With a nationwide network of experienced personal injury attorneys, Accident.com is making a difference by connecting accident victims with the help they need.
ABOUT ACCIDENT.COM
Founded in 2018 by Jack Chemtob, Accident.com is dedicated to solving one simple question—why is getting paid by insurance companies such a frustrating experience? With a nationwide network of personal injury lawyers, Accident.com helps injured claimants navigate the confusing world of insurance by partnering them with dedicated experts in their local area. Accident.com's mission is to ensure everyone in America gets fast and free access to legal advice and can pursue the claims they are entitled to if they have experienced personal injury. For more information, please visit Accident.com.
