Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market to be Driven by the Growth in Applications in Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global beverage processing equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, beverages, modes of operations, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6.1%
The global beverage processing equipment market is anticipated to witness a surge in demand owing to growth in applications in the food and beverages industry. Increasing governmental regulations over hygienic conditions of manufacturing processes and several types of packaging are likely to propel beverage processing equipment market share.
Active local and international trade are encouraging the usage of alcoholic beverages. As a result of rising product premiumisation, consumption by middle- and low-income customers has risen considerably; thus, the output is likely to rise as well. Alcohol consumption is increasing in India and China, which could be attributable to the alcohol industry’s aggressive marketing and increased prosperity in these countries. This trend favours the market for beverage processing equipment.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Beverage processing equipment refers to the parts, processing devices, and systems that are used to handle, store, and pack beverage goods. These machines are extensively used in the beverage processing sector to convert raw agricultural resources and semi-processed items into a variety of ready-to-drink beverage products, such as soda maker machines, carbonated water machines, and further processed beverages.
By type, the market is segmented into:
• Brewery Equipment
• Mash Turns
• Brew Kettles
• Fermentation Tanks
• Bright Beer Tanks
• Filtration Equipment
• Carbonation Equipment
• Sugar Dissolvers
• Blenders and Mixers
• Heat Exchangers
• Plate-Type Heat Exchangers
• Tubular Heat Exchangers
• Extended Surface Heat Exchangers
• Regenerative Heat Exchangers
• Others
Based on beverage, the market is divided into:
• Carbonated Beverages
• Non-carbonated Beverages
• Juices
• Tea and Coffee
• Functional Beverages
• Alcoholic Beverages
• Beer
• Wine
• Spirit and Cider
• Dairy Based Beverages
The different modes of operations in the market are:
• Automatic
• Semi-Automatic
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Rise in living standards is increasing the consumption of consumer goods, including soft drinks, beer and juices. An increase in disposable income will further enhance customers’ spending on drinks. The growing consumption will also benefit the food processing employment sector and further drive demand in the beverage processing equipment market.
The global beverage processing equipment market is being driven by growing craft brewers, expanding processing industry, particularly in developing regions, and the development of new technologies in the beverage processing equipment market. Moreover, a growing emphasis on facility development, information sharing programmed, and marketing schemes to raise awareness and also to improve the applications of beverage processing equipment is expected to contribute to the market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Bevcorp LLC, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, SPX FLOW, Inc., Paul Mueller Company, Praj Industries, and Bucher Industries AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
