Automatic Weapons Market Emergen Trends, Developments, Demands, Share, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts by 2027
The increasing emphasis on the usage of automatic weight weapons & extensive rise in investment in the defense & law enforcement bodies are the market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automatic Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.32 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Automatic Weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.
Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.
The global market landscape of Automatic Weapons is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Automatic Weapons Market
Critical understanding of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
Key companies operating in the Automatic Weapons market include:
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a Automatic Weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the light weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other Automatic Weapons.
The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automatic Weapons Market on the basis of Type, Platform, Materials Used, Technology, Caliber Type, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Automatic Rifle
Machine Gun
Automatic Launchers
Automatic Cannon
Gatling Gun
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Land
Naval
Airborne
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Fully Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
56mm
62mm
7mm
5mm
Others
Medium
20mm
25mm
30mm
40mm
Others
Large
81mm
120mm
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Pakistan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
