5G Services Market Is Expected To Reach Approximately USD 249.5 billion By 2026 | Growing At A CAGR Of 29.4%

5G Services Market

The global 5G Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 53.2 billion in 2020 to USD 249.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 29.4%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G is the next generation of mobile broadband that will eventually replace 4G LTE. 5G promises much faster speeds and lower latency than 4G, as well as the ability to connect many more devices to the network. 5G technology is still in development, but it is expected to be available in some markets by 2020.

The global 5G services market size was valued at USD 53.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow USD 249.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2032. 5G wireless mobile service allows consumers to stay connected and mobile by providing a wide variety of services and use cases. In addition, 5G technology's faster data speeds, extremely low latency and excellent user experience will make 5G services more useful for many use cases, including virtual reality and Augmented Reality (AR), seamless video calling and Ultra-High Definition(UHD) videos. Over the forecast period, there will be a growing demand for high-speed data connectivity to enable unified Internet of Things (IoT) applications such as smart energy management.

The growth rate for the 5G ecosystem will be 3-4 times faster than that of other connectivity transformations. This is due to rapid innovation and latent-free connectivity. This has led to 5G services being adopted quickly by developing countries. Then, 5G services will be rapidly rolled out by other economies. The US, China, South Korea and Japan will likely launch 5G service as soon as possible. The early adopters are likely to be those with a strong 4G infrastructure. Those with IoT-enabled connectivity platforms are expected to transform their services quickly into 5G.

Global 5G Services main players are Fujitsu, SK Telecom, China Telecom, AT&T, Ericsson, Samsung, Deutsche Telekom AG, China Mobile, NEC, ZTE, Vodafone Group, NTT, Nokia, China Unicom, KT Corporation, Huawei and Verizon.

Global 5G Services Market Drivers: The need to transform the mobile broadband experience

Market Restraints: High costs required for deployment of 5G network

Key Take-Away

- Competition mapping

- Key players throughout the value chain

- End-user analysis to determine a market strategy

- Market trends, opportunities and challenges

- Regional and Country breakdown according to macroeconomic and microeconomic variables

Global 5G Services Market: Competition Landscape

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

Samsung

ZTE

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Verizon

AT&T

Deutsche Telekom AG

Vodafone Group

SK Telecom

NTT

KT Corporation

NEC

Fujitsu

Global 5G Services Market: Research Scope Analysis

5G Services Market, by Application

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation

Retail and Logistics

Healthcare

Public Services

BFSI

Others

5G Services Market, by Product type

eMBB (Enhance Mobile Broadband)

uRLLC (Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications)

mMTC (Massive Machine Type Communications)

Regional Segmentation:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Research Methodology by Market.us

Five phases will be used to conduct research on the keyword market. These include primary research as well as secondary research. Subject matter expert advice and quality control are also included. After gaining a better understanding of the requirements, secondary research was conducted to identify segment specifications, qualitative and quantitative data as well the factors driving the market growth. Secondary sources used in the study are press releases, annual reports from companies and research papers that relate to the industry.

For precise information on market expansion opportunities, data was also gathered from various sources, including trade journals, industry magazines, government websites and associations. Moreover, quantitative as well as qualitative data were also extracted from paid databases, which included Reuters, Faction, Bloomberg, One Source and Hoovers, which proved to be useful for in-depth technical study of the market.

The content of this report includes 10+ chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of 5G Services , Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global 5G Services Market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, 5G Services Market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2016 to 2021, and forecast to 2032.

Chapter 3: 5G Services sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2015-2021

Chapter 4: Global 5G Services sales and revenue by region and by country. Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, and by type.

and Many more

