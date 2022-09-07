Trading Mentor Is Now Offering a Free Stock Market Trading Guide eBook Created By Zelman Yakubov and Industry Experts

Trading Mentor Trading Mentor

Trading Mentor is a highly immersive platform for stock trading knowledge and learning Forex trading. We are offering a valuable stock trading eBook for free.

Learn to trade with our free eBook.” — Zelman Yakubov

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading provider of educational tools and services to help people become successful stock traders or learn Forex trading, Trading Mentor is a unique EdTech platform aiming to create a community of mentors and students from all across the world. Valued at USD $19.95, the company is now offering a highly valuable stock trading and equities eBook completely for free. As a proven stock market trading and investment success guide for beginners and expert traders alike, the eBook encompasses 400+ pages and offers deep industry insight, along with practical tips and techniques, to help traders boost their profit and generate long-term trading success.

Zelman Yakubov, a spokesperson for the platform made an official statement for the press "Here at Trading Mentor, we are highly passionate and proactive about nurturing the new wave of talented and successful forex investors and stock market traders. Our platform provides a premier educational experience that makes successful trading a possibility for beginners in the field, while also offering educational tools and resources for forms of trading online investment. Our exclusive eBook shares valuable knowledge and industry acumen from some of the top stock market traders on our roster. Not only can it be beneficial for beginners to jumpstart their trading career, but it can also serve as an investing success guide for established traders who want to further grow their expertise, leverage trading techniques from seasoned traders, and fast track their profits."

Offering an array of forex trading courses and stock trading courses, along with personal tuition, Training Mentor is designed to make success possible for students from all over the world. Not only is the learning experience comprehensive and diversified, but it is also flexible and accessible from anywhere in the world. By offering tailored educational experiences to a large demographic of future stock market traders, Training Mentor sets itself apart from other stock market trading and investment training platforms and positions itself as an industry leader.

The exclusive eBook by Trading Mentor is a coveted stock market investing success guide as it helps beginners enter the trading market at the right time, find their route to success, and trade assets in their own currency to generate a regular stream of revenue.

Being a full spectrum online investment platform, Trading Mentor isn't just limited to Forex trading and investment. The platform's team of mentors is highly diverse and offers various courses and classes on modern investment methods including crypto investment and mining, stock trading, position trading, swing trading, and day trading. Interested students can arrange a free consultation call with any trading mentor within the platform to discuss their goals and target before signing up for a one-on-one trading mentorship program or an upcoming live trading course.

Trading Mentor Online eBook