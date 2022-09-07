Microfluidics Market Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region and Country Analysis & Forecast To 2030-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements in the field of microfluidics and Point-of-Care testing and IVD is a key factor driving microfluidics market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microfluidics market size reached USD 20.14 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements in the field of microfluidics such as Point-of-Care Testing (PoCT) and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), significant investments in research & development activities, rising demand for microfluidic platforms for early disease detection and pathogen identification, as well as increasing applications of microfluidic platforms in various healthcare industries are factors driving market revenue growth.

Microfluidics devices used for diagnostic purposes offer rapid detection, convenience of use, cost-effectiveness, and high precision in identifying infectious diseases, including HIV, HBV, and ZIKV. Use of microfluidic chips in medicine reduces time between identification and initiation of therapeutic treatment, which is critical for patient survival. Portable microfluidic kits can be especially beneficial in areas where healthcare facilities and services are poor. Sustained development of new microfluidics technologies such as 3-D printed wearable microfluidic devices, point-of-care/Lab-On-Chip (LOC) devices, and organ-on-chip devices is expected to result in deployment of innovative strategies for future microfluidic devices, which will be more readily available and accessible. This will result in less expensive, more integrated, and even more customizable chips made from various novel materials with higher precision and reliability. Microfluidics-based POC devices such as wearable devices with Wi-Fi capabilities have potential to improve healthcare by enabling easier monitoring, early disease diagnosis, and better customization. Wearable adaptable sensors based on integrated microfluidic systems with multiplex analytic capacity are gaining traction, as a new way of assessing human health status, with applications in clinical care and athletic monitoring. Microfluidic sensors that are well-designed can be applied to skin surface to obtain numerous bits of physiological data such as sweat loss, metabolite information, and electrolyte balance with high accuracy. On 4 October 2021 for instance, Epicore Biosystems, which is a provider of digital health solutions, launched its Discovery Patch Sweat Collection System (Discovery Patch System). This platform comprises a wearable microfluidic patch that collects sweat directly from the skin during exercise, environmental exposure, or pharmacologic sweat induction, and this microfluidic patch is meant to rapidly collect and prepare sweat samples for biochemical analysis. Furthermore, significant investments in R&D activities for microfluidics in various healthcare sectors such as drug delivery systems and pharmaceutical & biotechnology research are driving microfluidic market revenue growth.

However, lack of trained workers or medical professionals and challenges related to mass production are key factors hampering revenue growth of the market. A number of LOC microfluidic systems require complex and labor-intensive manufacturing procedures to produce individual components and overall product. Majority of end-use facilities are unwilling to modify their traditional methods and equipment since additional training could be required to operate devices. As a result of these roadblocks, preference to use traditional instruments is relatively high in some countries. This difficulty lowers marketing strategy for microfluidic devices and reduces motivation to utilize these units in a lab or frontline.

The report highlights the leading competitors in this sector, the present financial standing of the market, the global supply chains, sales & distribution channels, and the profound impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on this market. The study further discovers numerous business-centric strategies implemented by the key players to gain robust traction globally.

Microfluidics Market Competitive Scenario

The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Microfluidics market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Are:

UFluidix, Quidel Corporation, biosurfit SA, Abbott, Illumina, Inc., Abaxis, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Becton Dickinson and Company (BD).

MicrofluidicsMarket Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global microfluidics market based on material type, application, component, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polymer

Silicone

Glass

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Diagnostics

Drug Delivery Systems

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Microfluidic Chips

Micropumps

Microneedles

Others

Key Highlights of the Microfluidics Market

The polymer segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the packaging industry due to low cost and well-maintained fabrication techniques, for which polymers are favored is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Poly(dimethylsiloxane) (PDMS) is a preferred choice from among these materials and has been widely used in microfluidics for fast and quick prototyping reasons, as it is easy to make and adheres tightly to glass and PDMS substrates with greater and improved optical transparency and elastomeric characteristics. Two perfluorinated polymers are utilized to construct microfluidic devices and structures, perfluoroalkoxy (Teflon PFA) and fluorinated ethylenepropylene (Teflon FEP), as these maintain their elastomeric and inertness, which makes them suitable for microfluidic platforms.

The microfluidic chip segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Microfluidic chips ae based on miniaturization technology to enable entire biochemical processes including reagent loading, reaction, separation, and detection, to be performed on a microchip. Densely interconnected microfluidic chips are small, portable, and only require a few consumables for early disease detection. Microfluidic technologies such as LOC technology, Three-Dimensional (3D) cell culture, organs-on-a-chip, and droplet techniques have advanced rapidly into various fields. Microfluidic chips, in combination with various detection techniques, are ideal for high-throughput drug testing, detection, and mechanistic research. These chips can be utilized in nanoparticle synthesis, drug encapsulation, delivery, targeting, cell analysis, and cell culture, either alone or in combination with other devices.

Asia Pacific market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Rising demand from biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors and in point-of-care testing, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in R&D activities, particularly in Singapore, are key factors driving market revenue growth. For instance, a team of researchers from the University of Bristol has developed a novel low-cost and open-source 3D printing process for producing microfluidic devices. The process named Elsewhere, Developed by the Singapore University of Technology and Design, enables 3D printing of microfluidic devices integrated with fluid handling and functional components. Among the countries in Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and India account for majority revenue share contribution to the market in the region and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Microfluidics industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Microfluidics?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Microfluidics market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Microfluidics market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Microfluidics market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Microfluidics market industry.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please reach out to our team. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

