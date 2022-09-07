Stabilization Machine Market Size Reach USD 35.32 Billion at a CAGR of 4.33% in 2028 – Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 25.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.33%, Market Trends – Increased adoption across various applications

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stabilization machine market is expected to reach USD 35.32 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The launch of advanced stabilization machines in the region and strong global presence of global as well as local players in the region is propelling the market growth.

Increasing expenditure on infrastructure is stimulated to drive the demand for stabilization machines. Over the last decade, there has been a significant need to increase investment on infrastructure in developing as well as developed countries. There has been a continuous gap between the current infrastructure investment and the amount that needs to be invested in catering growing needs. Countries have been trying to bring about an increase in investment on transportation which mainly includes investment on roadways, new buildings and construction and extension of existing construction.

Europe is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period. Factors such as presence of large number of market players of stabilization machine in the region coupled with high awareness about advanced construction/maintenance technologies is anticipated to drive demand. Additionally, key regulatory bodies supporting the adoption of environmental friendly techniques in the region, and availability of funds for the stabilization technology applications are expected to support the growth of European stabilization machine market.

Top Profiled in the Stabilization Machine Market Report:

• Amag, Biomag

• CMI Corporation

• Dynapac

• Caterpillar

• Marks

• Panien

• Raygo

• Ingersoll Rand

• Wirtgen GmbH

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Road Pavement Mill

• Road Recycler

• Soil Stabilizers

Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

• Mineral and Stabilizing Agents

• Polymers

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

• Floor Industrial

• Non-agriculture

• Agriculture

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

