Strategies For Global Energy Drinks Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the energy drinks market size is expected to grow to $76.60 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04%. The increasing demand for energy drinks through new distribution channels like e-commerce is expected to propel the energy drinks market growth.

The energy drinks market consists of sales of energy drinks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a beverage comprising stimulant compounds such as caffeine, sugar, herbal extracts, taurine, and amino acids that provide mental and physical stimulation. Energy drinks are popular dietary supplements that teens and adults consume to improve mental alertness and physical performance.

Global Energy Drinks Market Trends

The addition of new flavors is one of the key energy drinks market trends gaining popularity. The addition of new flavors such as coconut, cola, and others in energy drinks not only provides a new taste but also adds health benefits for consumers. Many companies operating in the energy drinks market are adding new flavors to energy drinks to attract new customers and increase their sales. For instance, in April 2021, Red Bull, one of the multinational energy drink manufacturers and suppliers, introduced Coconut Edition sugar-free energy drinks in 25cl and 35cl cans. It also includes B-group vitamins along with taurine and acesulfame-K as its sweetening agent, offering health benefits. In addition, Rockstar Inc., a US-based energy drink company, offers new flavored energy drinks such as Rockstar Recovery in Marshmallow.

Global Energy Drinks Market Segments

The global energy drinks market is segmented:

By Product Type: Drinks, Shots, Mixers

By Packaging: Bottle, Can, Others

By Distribution Channel: Convenience Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Online Retail

By Geography: The global energy drinks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides energy drinks market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the energy drinks global market, energy drinks global market share, energy drinks global market segments and geographies, energy drinks global market players, energy drinks global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The energy drinks market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Energy Drinks Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Red Bull GmbH, Power Horse Energy Drinks GmbH, Monster Beverage Corporation, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola Company, Arizona Beverage Company, Living Essentials, National Beverage Corp, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Nestlé SA, Kabisa BV, Suntory Holdings Ltd, Asia Brewery Incorporated, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Dali Foods Group, LT Group Inc, Goldwin Healthcare, Cloud 9, Kraft Foods Inc, The Gatorade Company Inc, and Heinz.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

