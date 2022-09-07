Global Functional Ingredients Market report – Size, Value, Demand, Share – Research and Analysis 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global functional ingredients market size reached USD 67.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global functional ingredients market size reached USD 67.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global functional ingredients market revenue growth are rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction and increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing demand for probiotics-based food and beverages is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction is expected to augment market growth in the near future. Nutraceuticals are food-derived products that are taken in tablet, capsule, and liquid forms and offer physiological advantages. Nutraceuticals help maintain good health and reduce the risk of diseases. Increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead. Functional ingredients are used in the pharmaceutical industry as materials for tablet surface coating and in the cosmetics sector for manufacturing of creams as well as other personal care and grooming products. Availability of demographic-specific probiotics, including for different genders and geriatrics, differentiates the probiotics business. Rising demand for probiotic-based foods and beverage products is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, easy accessibility of alternatives offered by domestic suppliers and side effects of using functional ingredients are expected to hamper growth of the global functional ingredients market to some extent over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/781

The global Functional Ingredients market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Functional Ingredients market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Functional Ingredients market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global functional ingredients on the basis of product, source, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Maltodextrin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Modified Starch

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Protein Hydrolysate

Rice Protein

Mung Bean Protein

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)

Omega-6

Source Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/781

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

FMC Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Golden Grain Group Limited

Cargill Inc.

Roquette Freres SA

Omega Protein Corporation

BASF SE

BENEO GmbH

Zimitech Inc. (Sugarlogix)

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/functional-ingredients-market

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Functional Ingredients Report:

Rice protein segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Customers' increasing awareness of nutritious foods is expected to boost demand for rice protein in a range of sporting and energy-related nutritional foods, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Food & beverages segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing customers interest in functional ingredients that offer additional health and fitness benefits due to rising customer awareness regarding health and wellness and better nutritional health benefits.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period because of increased health issues and increased prevalence of diseases including diabetes, obesity, and digestive problems in countries in the region, demand for nutritious foods is increasing.

Ask here for more customization study @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/781

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Latest Blog Articles Published by Emergen Research:

distributed energy generation market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-energy-generation-market

automotive adaptive lighting market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-adaptive-lighting-market

driver monitoring systems market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/driver-monitoring-systems-market

metamaterials market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metamaterials-market

interventional cardiology market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-cardiology-market

bioplastics market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioplastics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Service

