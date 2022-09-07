Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Size to Boost US$ 5,299 Million By 2030| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increased approval of AI-based devices for cancer therapy by FDA is a key factor driving AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market revenue growth

Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Trends – Usage of Machine Learning (ML) to improve accuracy of cancer diagnosis” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in cancer diagnosis & therapy market size was USD 367.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Numerous genetic and epigenetic differences exist in the disease of cancer. Modern biomedical research also concentrates on introducing AI technologies to clinics in a secure and moral manner. The ability to anticipate disease risk, diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy has significantly advanced thanks to AI-assisted pathologists and physicians. The use of AI has influenced many facets of daily life, including health. Additionally, cancer detection is arguably the most complex and morally complex medical use of AI.

Increasing prevalence of cancer in global population and rising mortality rate from cancer are expected to drive revenue growth of the global AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market. In addition, significant developments in AI-based approaches to detect genetic changes and aberrant protein interactions at an early stage are driving market revenue growth. AI is able to detect pre-existing tumours and spot people who are at a high risk of contracting the illness before it manifests. This makes it possible for doctors to monitor these individuals carefully and act promptly if necessary. Aside from cancer detection, AI can forecast how tumours will develop and progress, which may help doctors create successful medications for particular people and affect future treatment methods. Additionally, because cancer is treated before it can develop immune resistance, early intervention enhances the likelihood that a patient will survive.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Pfizer Inc., Therapixel, SOPHiA Genetics, Janssen Global Services, LLC., PathAI, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, OncoHealth, and Oncora Medical.

Some Key Highlights in the Report :

The immunotherapy segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Immunotherapy is an important breakthrough in cancer treatment. In addition, incorporation of AI increases possibility of effective cancer immunotherapy by predicting therapeutic impact based on building of immunotherapy prediction scores such as immunoscore and immunophenoscore.

These two grading systems were developed to predict how patients will respond to Immune Checkpoint Blockade (ICB) drugs. Combining AI-based diagnostic algorithms with clinical interpretations may increase diagnostic accuracy for cancer subtypes that are indistinguishable. AI technology delivers around 91.66% accuracy in differentiating Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) patterns associated with immunotherapy response. Importantly, AI may be used to standardize tests across institutions, rather than depending on often subjective interpretation of physicians.

The prostate cancer segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men and second leading cause of cancer-related mortality. In addition, it is anticipated that one in six American males would be affected by this condition in their lifetime. AI and ML in healthcare are two emerging fields of research that have recently attracted considerable attention.

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI in cancer diagnosis & therapy market based on surgery type, cancer type, end-use, and region:

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Precision Therapy

Phototherapy

Gene Therapy

Sonodynamic Therapy

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Cancer Research Center

Diagnostic Labs

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

