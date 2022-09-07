Global Workforce Analytics Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Workforce Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

Workforce Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Workforce Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the workforce analytics market size is expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.21%. The increasing investment in workforce analytics is expected to propel the workforce analytics market.

The workforce analytics market consists of sales of workforce analytics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to advanced algorithm-based analytical software and tools used to analyze employee-related data for performance measurement and improvement. It collects and accumulates all data from internal and external sources and analyzes it to gain insights about the employees within the organization to improve workplace planning and management. These tools and technologies help to understand specific trends such as attrition rate, efficiency, and learning efficacy.

Global Workforce Analytics Market Trends

The integration of advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the workforce analytics market. The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) in workforce analytics solutions. The workforce analytics based on AI, ML, and NLP aids in better evaluation, productivity, increasing business scalability, boosting business operations, and efficiency of employees. Key players are focusing on offering advanced workforce analytics to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their market position. For instance, in October 2020, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an Indian global information technology company, introduced TCS Workforce Analytics, an AI-based workforce analytics solution to assist businesses in attracting and retaining the right digital talent. It includes machine learning, natural language processing, and a proprietary cognitive engine created by TCS Co-Innovation partnered with dotin Inc. to objectively analyze an individual's skills, personality characteristics, strengths, cultural fit, workplace values, and learning style for improving productivity and workforce experience.

Global Workforce Analytics Market Segments

The global workforce analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Solution; Services

By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

By Industry Vertical: BFSI; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Government; Retail; IT and Telecom; Education; Others

By Geography: The global workforce analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Workforce Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides workforce analytics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global workforce analytics market, workforce analytics global market share, workforce analytics market segments and geographies, workforce analytics global market players, workforce analytics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The workforce analytics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tableau Software, Visier Inc, Workday Inc, WorkForce Software LLC, Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Sage Software, TriNet, Peoplestreme Pty Ltd, Towers Watson & Co, Sisense Inc, Infor, Verint, and Genesys.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

