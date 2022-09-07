Global Cloud Management Platform Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Cloud Management Platform Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Cloud Management Platform Market Report by TBRC covers the cloud management platform market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cloud Management Platform Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud management platform market size is expected to grow to $33.59 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.09%. The growing adaptability of cloud computing technology is expected to propel the growth of the cloud management platform.

The cloud management platform market consists of sales of cloud management platforms and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to integrated software management tools used to implement and monitor public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. It combines a set of features or modules that enable the management to work in different virtual cloud environments. The platform's purpose is to assist IT teams with the security and optimization of cloud infrastructure, including the applications and data. It aims to improve the management of cloud settings, cost and performance optimization, and security enhancement.

Global Cloud Management Platform Market Trends

The use of a multi-cloud management platform is a key trend in the cloud management platform market. It is a set of services that work together to address the issues associated with multi-cloud deployments for simplified hybrid IT management. The multi-cloud management platform includes application identification and dependency mapping; migration planning; capacity optimization; cloud cost control; cloud security automation; increased performance and availability; and intelligent IT service management. These functionalities ease the workflow process and decrease the operational cost for the company. For instance, in October 2020, Oracle, a US-based computer software company, launched a multi-cloud observability and management platform. This combines a comprehensive set of management, diagnostic, and analytics services to assist customers in removing the complexity, risk, and cost associated with a fragmented approach to managing multi-cloud.

Global Cloud Management Platform Market Segments

The global cloud management platform market is segmented:

By Component: IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Automation and Configuration Management (ITACM)

By Deployment Mode: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Verticals: BFSI, Telecommunications, IT And ITeS, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare

By Geography: The global cloud management platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cloud Management Platform Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cloud management platform market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cloud management platform market, cloud management platform market share, cloud management platform market segments and geographies, cloud management platform global market players, cloud management platform global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cloud management platform global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cloud Management Platform Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BMC Software, IBM, VMware, New Relic, Splunk, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, ServiceNow, RightScale, Amazon Web Services, Micro Focus International, HyperGrid, Puppet, Doublehorn, Densify, Riverbed, Jam Cracker, Broadcom, SAP, CloudCheckr, Morpheus Data, Rackspace, Flexera, and Dell Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

