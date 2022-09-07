Strategies For Global Satellite Transponders Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Satellite Transponders Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Satellite Transponders Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Satellite Transponders Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the satellite transponders market size is expected to grow to $22.54 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24%. The increasing demand for consumer broadband and corporate enterprise networks is expected to boost the satellite transponder market.

The satellite transponders global market consists of sales of satellite transponders and related solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to subsystems of satellite space segments that transmit and receive signals between antennas and satellites. It employs a network of interconnected small chip-sized circuits to generate a communications channel. These circuits are built into satellites to offer bandwidth and power over specific radio frequencies. The frequency values during transmission and receiving are varied to avoid inference between the signal transmissions.

Global Satellite Transponders Market Trends

Technology development is the key trend gaining popularity in the satellite transponders market. Industry 4.0 has been driven by technologies such as IoT, 4G/5G, cloud computing, AI/ML, digital twins, SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), cybersecurity, and edge computing, which necessitates networks to scale in sync with these technologies. For instance, in November 2021, Iridium Certus, a US-based satellite communications company, launched the "Midband" service that is commercially available to maritime, land mobile, IoT, aviation, and government customers. It has unique capabilities with the support of IP data that will speed up the transfer of essential information such as images and emails to remote locations with the capacity of satellite communication, low-profile antennas, and battery-powered devices.

Global Satellite Transponders Market Segments

The global satellite transponders market is segmented:

By Bandwidth: C Band; Ku Band; Ka Band; K Band

By Service: Leasing; Maintenance and Support

By Application: Commercial Communications; Government Communications; Navigation; Remote Sensing; Rand D

By Geography: The global satellite transponders market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Arabsat, Eutelsat Communications SA, Intesat SA, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Telesat Canada, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Singapore Telecommunication Limited (Singtel), Star One, ABS Global Ltd, Viasat, Antrix Corporation Limited, and Intelsat.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

