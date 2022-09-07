Global Case Management Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Case Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Case Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the case management market size is expected to grow to $9.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.54%. The healthcare organizations deploying rectification solutions for various case management are significantly increasing the scope of the case management market.

The case management market consists of sales of case management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to methods for managing data relationships, documents, and processes for cases that require action and resolution, such as investigations, service requests, and incidents. The benefits of case management include digital record-keeping, decreasing paperwork, and centralized data management, allowing for remote access.

Global Case Management Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the case management market. The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in case management solutions to enable automation and streamline the case management functionalities. This AI-based case management software captures customer sentiment, refines cases, and automates functions, resulting in better case management and efficient resolutions. Key players are focusing on offering AI-based case management software to strengthen their market position. For instance, Sprinklr, a US-based software company, offers AI-powered case management software for the automation of workflows and streamlining of case handling. It uses AI, listening and monitoring tools, and unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform to discern the customer sentiment, filter cases, and automate workflows, leading to easy case handling, focused case management, and quick case resolutions. It enhances time-to-resolution, customer satisfaction, and cost-efficiency.

Global Case Management Market Segments

The global case management market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Services

By Business Function: Service Request, Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering, Incident Management, Investigation Management, Legal Workflow Management

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

By Organisation Site: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, IT and telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global case management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

