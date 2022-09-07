Machine Learning Market 2022: Current Scenario and Growth Prospects 2028 | Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Bigml, Google

Machine Learning Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Machine Learning Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

Machine Learning (ML) involves using numerical data to make predictions and analyze real-time performance. The subject can be anything from stock prices to weather patterns to driving habits of people in specific geographic areas. This form of statistical analysis has been used in many domains, ranging from weather predictions to tax collections. Today, it is being used to provide solutions in many domains including online trading and Internet marketing. As the field of artificial intelligence grows and becomes more prevalent throughout society, many people will certainly benefit from its use.

Machine Learning Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers.

Top players in global Machine Learning Market:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Sas Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bigml, Inc., Google Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp, and Intel Corporation

Players in the machine learning market are focused on developing optimized machine learning models. In 2019, ADLINK Technology, a developer of products for embedded computing, test & measurement, and automation applications, partnered with Intel and Amazon Web Services to simplify artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge for machine vision. The integrated solution offers an Amazon Sagemaker-built machine learning model optimized by and deployed with the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit, the ADLINK Edge software suite, and certification on AWS Greengrass.

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of deployment model, the global machine learning market is segmented into:

‣ On-premises

‣ Cloud-based

On the basis of application, the global machine learning market is segmented into:

‣ Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

‣ Education

‣ Energy

‣ Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

‣ Manufacturing

‣ Public Services

‣ Retail

‣ Transport & Logistics

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

The machine learning market deals with AI robotics. In April 2020, UST Global, a multinational provider of digital technology and transformation, partnered with GreyOrange, a provider of AI robotics, to leverage AI and machine learning to optimize fulfillment operations.

The industrial sector is also a major end user of the machine learning market. In January 2020, NXP Semiconductors N.V., a Dutch semiconductor manufacturer, launched i.MX 8M Plus application processor – the first i.MX family to integrate a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for advanced machine learning inference at the industrial and IoT edge.

In the oil and gas sector, the machine learning market products help predict rock thermal conductivity. In September 2020, researchers from Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, in collaboration with Lukoil-Engineering LLC, reported use of machine learning to accurately predict rock thermal conductivity, a crucial parameter for enhanced oil recovery. The research was published in the Geophysical Journal International.

High prevalence of cancer and infertility aids in growth of the machine learning market. In October 2020, RaySearch Laboratories AB, a Sweden-based medical technology company that develops software used in radiation therapy of cancer, announced to present further advances in machine learning and support for brachytherapy at ASTRO 2020. In 2018, Univfy, an in-vitro fertilization-focused machine learning company, raised US$ 6 million in Series A funding.

