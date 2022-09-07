Global SERD Therapeutics Market worth $ 5.75 Billion by 2030 - Insightace Analytic

Global SERD Therapeutics Market INFO Global SERD Therapeutics Market seg

Global SERD Therapeutics Market was valued at US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 5.75 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the SERD Therapeutics market include Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca, Plc., Reddy's Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Glenmark” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global SERD Therapeutics Market- by Products (Faslodex, RAD1901, GDC-9545, AZD9833, SAR439859 and Other Generics), Therapy (First-Line Treatment and Second-Line Treatment), Trends, Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1246

According to the latest research by Insight Analytics, the global SERD Therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1.3 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 5.75 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.9 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) is a medication that inhibits the estrogen receptor. SERD is used to treat estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. SERD therapy can be used alone or in combination with other therapeutic drugs. SERD therapy is widely recognized and utilized as monotherapy as well as in conjunction with other therapeutic medications. The entire potential of SERD therapy in breast cancer treatment has yet to be realized, providing a significant opportunity for innovation and study in the field.

The rising incidence and mortality of breast cancer, the rise in relapsed or refractory cases, the unmet clinical benefits of current breast cancer treatments targeting hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer, and the rising focus of the significant players on research and development (R&D) activity for new product launch, the ease of administration and dosage exposure, and increased government funding are the main factors driving the market growth. The market for SERD medicines is anticipated to expand rapidly in the next years. The primary reasons projected to contribute to the growth of the global SERD therapeutics market are the rising incidence and mortality of breast cancer worldwide and the rising need for endocrine medicines that cure chronic illnesses and improve patients' quality of life. Additionally, the market for SERD therapeutics will grow due to the rising number of breast cancer cases that are relapsed or resistant to treatment, unmet clinical benefits with current therapies that target hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer, painful administration routes, and restricted dosage exposure.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the SERD Therapeutics market over the years. The demand for North American SERD treatments is expanding due to rising breast cancer incidence, recurrence from current endocrine therapy, and extensive research and development in the area. In addition, the Asia Pacific SERD Therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising focus of the leading players on research and development (R&D) activity for new product introduction, as well as the increased usage of SERDs as a combination therapy with other endocrine drugs. Additional factors driving the expansion include increased public and private funding for SERD therapy's improved outcomes and safety.

Major market players operating in the SERD Therapeutics market include Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca, Plc., Reddy's Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, G1 Therapeutics, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HBT Labs, Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, InventisBio, Novartis AG, Radius Health, Sanofi S.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zenopharm LLC. and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In June 2021, Verzenio® (abemaciclib), an investigational treatment for high-risk early breast cancer, and its oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) LY3484356 both saw fresh results from Eli Lilly and Company (ASCO). An exploratory analysis from the successful Phase 3 monarch research investigating the CDK4/6 inhibitor Verzenio in a subpopulation of patients with HR+, HER2-, high-risk early breast cancer (EBC) who had received neoadjuvant chemotherapy is being made public by Lilly.

• In September 2019, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. reported preliminary findings from a Phase 1/2a dose-escalation study of G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in people with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative (ER+, HER2-) breast cancer. In the trial, G1T48 was well tolerated and showed anti-tumor activity in patients who had received a significant amount of pretreatment. As a result of the trial's positive findings, G1T48 will likely be developed further for use as both a first-line treatment and an adjuvant, and a first-line Phase 3 pivotal trial is anticipated to start in 2020.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1246

Market Segments

Global SERD Therapeutics Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Faslodex

• RAD1901

• GDC-9545

• AZD9833

• SAR439859

• Other Generics

Global SERD Therapeutics Market, by Therapy, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• First-Line Treatment

• Second-Line Treatment

Global SERD Therapeutics Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America SERD Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe SERD Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific SERD Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America SERD Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa SERD Therapeutics Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global SERD Therapeutics market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends in the SERD Therapeutics market

 To analyze the SERD Therapeutics market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the SERD Therapeutics market value (US$Mn) forecast to 2030

 Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the SERD Therapeutics market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1246