Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market worth $ 8.12 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic

Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market info Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market seg

Global sensor-based smart catheters market is valued at US$ 3.83 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.12 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0 %

Major market players operating in the Sensor-based Smart Catheters market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biometrix, Medtronic plc, UroDev Medical, Abbott Laboratories, ICU Medical, Inc” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market- by Product Type (Temperature Sensing Foley Catheter, Pressure Catheter, Mapping Catheter and Others), Catheter Type (Single Lumen and Multi Lumen), Material (Silicon, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Polyetheretherketone and Others), Application (Cardiovascular, Urology, Gynaecology, Neurovascular and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Volume Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1286

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global sensor-based smart catheters market is valued at US$ 3.83 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 8.12 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.0 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A smart sensor catheter can identify chemical alterations in the pH or acid-base environment nearby. A catheter is a piece of medical equipment put into the body to permit physiological fluids to exit for therapeutic or disease management purposes or to provide medications during surgery. Manufacturers of catheters have started incorporating electronic sensing capabilities into their products, resulting in "sensing" catheters.

An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and a rise in the number of older adults have caused an increase in interventional procedures. This has fueled the demand for sophisticated catheters. Leading companies in the market for sensor-based smart catheters are investing more in research and development for advanced automated technology and biocompatible materials. Since it contains no latex and is favoured by patients with latex allergies, silicon quickly replaces other materials as the material of choice. Therefore, every component of the sensor-based smart catheter should draw inspiration from biology. Since the COVID-19 pandemic's peak, there has been an increase in office visits by patients. This will probably increase sales in the market for sensor-based smart catheters globally.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the sensor-based smart catheters market over the forecast years. This growth can be attributed to increased public knowledge of urinary infections, the accessibility of highly qualified physicians, and established medical institutions in the area. In addition, the Asia Pacific sensor-based smart catheters market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the region's expanding elderly population and improving the healthcare system. The market in the area is increasing due to the presence of a significant patient base with kidney and cardiovascular problems, as well as better medical facilities.

Major market players operating in the Sensor-based Smart Catheters market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biometrix, Medtronic plc, AD Instruments, UroDev Medical, Abbott Laboratories, ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Asid Bonz GmbH, Bactiguard AB, COOK Medical, Laborie, Medline Industries, ZOLL Medical Corporation, TE ConnectivityOther prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In February 2022, In a business announcement, Teleflex stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted a more extended indication for using their speciality catheters and coronary guidewires in chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary interventions (CTO PCI).

• In October 2020, Thermocool Smart touched SF Ablation Catheter from Biosense Webster, Inc. and was approved by the FDA for use by Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (persistent AF).

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1286

Market Segments

Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Temperature Sensing Foley Catheter

• Pressure Catheter

• Mapping Catheter

• Others

Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Catheter Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Single Lumen

• Multi Lumen

Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Material, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Silicon

• Polytetrafluoroethylene

• Polyetheretherketone

• Others

Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Application, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Cardiovascular

• Urology

• Gynecology

• Neurovascular

• Others

Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global sensor-based smart catheters market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the sensor-based smart catheters market

 To analyze the sensor-based smart catheters market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Sensor-based Smart Catheters market value (US$Mn) and volume (No. of Units) forecast to 2030

 To get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the sensor-based smart catheters market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1286