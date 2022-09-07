Eastern Cape Educators Receive First Ever Tools for Life Learner Support Seminar in Gqeberha
More than 90 educators converged at the famous City Hall located at Govan Mbeki street in Gqeberha for a first-ever Learner Support Empowerment Seminar.
I have a renewed and refreshed purpose to assist students with learning difficulties. ”GQEBERHA, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 90 educators converged at the famous City Hall located at Govan Mbeki street in Gqeberha for a first ever Learner Support Empowerment Seminar, which turned out to be a total success. In attendance were educators from primary school, High Schools, Department of Education representatives and even lecturers from the East Cape Midlands Technical College.
— Educator
Following the success of the Learner Support Professional Development Seminar for months in Gauteng, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers decided to offer their effective Tools for Life training for teachers on a broader level starting with Gqeberha.
The response to the seminar was absolutely raving with many attendees expressing relief at finally receiving workable tools to help learners, unanimously emphasizing that they are going to immediately implement the Tools for Life training as these were the exact solutions they had been looking for.
An Educator from Gelvadale Primary School expressed her delight and said “I have a renewed and refreshed purpose to assist students with learning difficulties. I feel very refreshed and energetic to tackle these barriers that my learners go through“.
Many educators shared personal experiences of the education system in South Africa, pointing out how badly Tools for Life are needed to change the course of education in the country.
A University lecturer who was also in attendance said “This information is relevant to college students as well as the average learner. I feel like I am ready to handle the difficulties I encounter with my learners and students and I can overcome them.”
A representative of the Learner Support Program from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, Kabelo Kgosana said that for many teachers who had given up hope on ever being able to help the many kids passing through their classrooms with no chance of making it in life, the seminar was revelatory.
“I could see that teachers could have hope to help their students as well as themselves with the practical tools provided for in this seminar,” he said.
At the end of the workshop, the teachers all shared their gratitude, and many said it had rekindled the sense of purpose, love of education, and passion that had originally led them to pursue teaching as a profession.
They all proclaimed that the Tools for Life was indeed the answer they’d been desperate to find. “Teachers are very valuable to the community so we try to assist them in any way we can.” Concluded Kgosana.
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
LEARNER SUPPORT: TACKLING BARRIERS TO LEARNING