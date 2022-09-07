Augmented Analytics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Augmented Analytics Market To Be Driven By Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Business Intelligence And Analytical Tools In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Augmented Analytics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Demand, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global augmented analytics market, assessing the market based on its segments like vertical, components, organization size, deployment type and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/augmented-analytics-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.1 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 30.8%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 25 Billion
Globally, the augmented analytics market is being pushed by an increasing amount and complexity of data generated. Many companies are looking for data-driven solutions for their businesses which is increasing the potential use for augmented analysis with features like trend forecasting, insight generation, and prediction which helps identify factors conducive for the growth of a business.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Augmented Analytics integrates the use of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence with data analytics which enable users to handle large amounts of complex data more efficiently.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/augmented-analytics-market
Based on vertical, the market can be broadly divided into:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecom and IT
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Government and Defence
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Others
Based on components, the market can be broadly divided into:
Software
Services
Based on organization size, the market can be broadly divided into:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Based on deployment type, the market can be broadly divided into:
On-Premises
Cloud
On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
One of the major factors fueling the growth of the market is the functionality that augmented analytics provides its users. Augmented analytics provides solutions, such as formulating data, deciphering patterns, building models, and distributing and operationalizing the findings. This technology enables data scientists to process large sets of complex data with ease, this is a significant characteristic boosting the growth of the market as the use of augmented analysis solutions save both time and resources.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP Analytics Cloud, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
