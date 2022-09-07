Nigeria Neuropathic Pain Management Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 10.1 Million by 2028 | Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG

Nigeria Neuropathic Pain Management Drugs Market

Neuropathic pain is a complex, long-term pain condition that is frequently accompanied by tissue damage.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Neuropathic pain is often described as a shooting or burning pain. It can go away on its own but is often chronic. People with neuropathic pain are often very sensitive to touch or cold and can experience pain as a result of stimuli that would not normally be painful, such as brushing the skin. It’s usually caused by chronic, progressive nerve disease, and it can also occur as the result of injury or infection. Receiving care as soon as possible may help prevent and/or lessen problems that often accompany neuropathy. Drugs recommended for neuropathic pain include amitriptyline (used to treat depression and headaches), duloxetine (used to treat depression and bladder problems), and pregabalin & gabapentin (used to treat anxiety, headache, or epilepsy). Second- and third-line drugs for neuropathic pain include topical lidocaine and opioids.

Apply Here For The Sample Copy Of The Report: – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4918

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the Nigeria neuropathic pain management drugs market are Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, and Biofemgroup Ltd., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

High prevalence of cancer in Nigeria is expected to boost the growth of the Nigeria neuropathic pain management drugs market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, around 124,815 new cases of cancer were registered in Nigeria (around 51,398 men and 73,417 women).

Moreover, increasing prevalence of diabetes in Nigeria is expected to augment the growth of the Nigeria neuropathic pain management drugs market. For instance, Nigeria is one of the 48 countries of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) African region. More than 537 million people have diabetes in the world and 24 million people in the AFR Region, and the number is expected to reach around 55 million by 2045.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

As COVID-19 often causes central or peripheral neurological complications, it is predicted that many chronic pain complications associated with COVID-19 will be neuropathic. Neuropathic pain may be cause indirectly caused by COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) after ICU treatment. This in turn is expected to increase demand for neuropathic pain management drugs across the globe, driving the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The Nigeria neuropathic pain management drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for drugs for the treatment of neuropathic pain. For instance, in October 2017, Pfizer Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for LYRICA CR for the treatment of neuropathic pain related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Request Here PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4918

Nigeria Neuropathic Pain Management Drugs Market Report Analyzed by Following Points:

1. Company Profile

2. Business Segments Analysis

3. Financial Analysis

4. SWOT Analysis

5. Possible Impact Of Covid -19 On Latest Market Conditions

Report Answers Following Questions:

1. What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

2. What factors are inhibiting market growth?

3. What are the future opportunities in the market?

4. Which are the most dynamic companies and what are their recent developments within the Nigeria Neuropathic Pain Management Drugs Market?

5. What key developments can be expected in the coming years?

Buy Now with Discount for Premium Report : – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4918

In conclusion, the Nigeria Neuropathic Pain Management Drugs Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.