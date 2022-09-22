Global Sporting And Athletic Goods Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2022”, the sporting and athletic goods market is expected to grow from $151.12 billion in 2021 to $167.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The sporting and athletic goods market is then expected to grow to $238.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The sporting and athletic goods market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Sporting And Athletic Goods Market

Additive manufacturing is growing as an important trend as the sports goods industry has become competitive. Additive manufacturing involves building three dimensional objects using digital models by successively adding multiple layers of material. The sports goods industry has fast-changing customer demands and requirements in product performance. Additive manufacturing enables the manufacturer to fulfil those demands by providing an efficient approach to rapid prototyping. Therefore, a manufacturer can produce a specific design depending upon the individual’s prototype.

Overview Of The Sporting And Athletic Goods Market

The sporting and athletic goods market consists of sales of sporting and athletic goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce sporting and athletic goods, except clothing and footwear.

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Fishing Equipment, Skating and Skiing Equipment, Golf Equipment, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Convenience/Departmental Store, Others

• By Material: Plastics, Wood, Metal, Others

• By Geography: The global sporting and athletic goods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Decathlon S.A, Amer Sports Corporation, Callaway Golf Company, Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Globeride, Inc., Newell Brands Inc., YONEX Co., Ltd., and Mizuno Corporation.

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of sporting and athletic goods market. The market report analyzes sporting and athletic goods market size, sporting and athletic goods market growth drivers, sporting and athletic goods market segments, sporting and athletic goods market major players, sporting and athletic goods market growth across geographies, and sporting and athletic goods market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The sporting and athletic goods market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

