Lime Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Price, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Lime Market

Lime Market

Global Lime Market To Be Driven By The Growing Construction Industry Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Lime Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global lime market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 400 MMT
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.87%
Forecast Market Size (2026): 543 MMT

The rising construction industry around the world is driving the global lime industry. The construction industry is rapidly expanding, especially in developing economies such as India and China. The expansion is aided by the rising economies of the countries and their increasing populations.

To meet the population’s housing demand, these regions are witnessing an increase in construction activity. Moreover, recent anti-dumping tariff policies in the United States, as well as new regulations in China, are affecting the steel industry, which would help the lime industry expand further in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Lime is a calcium-containing inorganic mineral that is mainly made up of oxides and hydroxides, most commonly calcium oxide and calcium hydroxide. It is also the term for calcium oxide, which is found in volcanic ejecta as a byproduct of coal-seam fires and in altered limestone xenoliths.

Explore the full report with the table of contents@

Based on type, the industry can be categorised into:

Quick Lime
Hydrated Lime
Others

By application, the market is classified into:

Metallurgical Applications
Environmental
Chemical and Industrial
Construction Applications

Regionally, the industry can be divided into:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth of the lime market is expected to be aided by the extensive use in construction industry. Rise in deals and partnerships is also expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Sibelco has reached an agreement with Grupo Calidra and Graymont, two of the largest lime producers in the world.

The acquisition of Sibelco’s operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines, according to Graymont, will enable the company to expand its presence across the Asia Pacific region, where 547,500 tons of lime is expected to be sold in 2027.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Lhoist Group, Carmeuse Group, Graymont Limited, Mississippi Lime Company, Nordkalk Corporation, Ognyanovo K JSC, Sigma Minerals Ltd., and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.