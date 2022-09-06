Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - August 2022

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of August 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served Member City Appointment Date Start Date Term End
Aging, State Council on Karen Kiessling Pullman 8/16/2022 9/16/2022 9/15/2025
Aging, State Council on Jean Kindem Spokane Valley 8/16/2022 9/16/2022 9/15/2025
Cascadia College Board of Trustees Angela Hinojos Woodinville 8/26/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2022
Dental Quality Assurance Commission Tiffany Bass Olympia 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 6/30/2026
Dental Quality Assurance Commission Sarah Khan Lynnwood 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 6/30/2024
Dental Quality Assurance Commission Nisha Sharoff Seattle 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 6/30/2026
Dental Quality Assurance Commission Bryan Swanson Puyallup 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 6/30/2026
Edmonds College Board of Trustees David Earling Edmonds 8/25/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2027
Executive Ethics Board Kelli Hooke Lynnwood 8/12/2022 8/12/2022 9/30/2026
Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Tony Doupe' Seattle 8/19/2022 8/19/2022 6/30/2024
Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington Jessica Stoller Leavenworth 8/19/2022 8/19/2022 6/30/2026
Forensic Investigations Council James Kennedy Port Townsend 8/12/2022 8/12/2022 8/10/2026
Forensic Investigations Council Julie Struck South Bend 8/12/2022 8/12/2022 8/10/2026
Forensic Investigations Council Eric Kiesel Tacoma 8/3/2022 8/11/2022 8/10/2026
Forest Practices Board Pene Speaks Olympia 8/5/2022 8/8/2022 12/31/2023
Independent Living Council, State Tricia Eyerly Yakima 8/3/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025
Independent Living Council, State Naomi Marteeny Kirkland 8/3/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025
Independent Living Council, State Raymond Miller Marysville 8/3/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025
Independent Living Council, State Tyler Schrenk Snohomish 8/3/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2025
Public Employees' Benefits Board Kurt Spiegel Yelm 8/18/2022 10/3/2022 10/1/2024
Public Health Advisory Board Katie Lindstrom Long Beach 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board Tracey Kasnic Wenatchee 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board William Hirota Steilacoom 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board Patty Hayes Seattle 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board Jefferson Ketchel Spokane 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board Alice Fong Seattle 8/3/2022 8/3/2022 7/25/2024
Public Records Exemptions Accountability Committee (Sunshine Committee) Katherine George Seattle 8/15/2022 8/15/2022 8/6/2026
Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council Victoria Christiansen Tacoma 8/19/2022 8/22/2022 6/25/2026
Real Estate Commission Casey Brazil Spokane 8/26/2022 8/26/2022 8/14/2028
Real Estate Commission Eddie Chang Bellevue 8/26/2022 8/26/2022 8/14/2025
Real Estate Commission Shelly Schmitz Vancouver 8/26/2022 8/26/2022 8/14/2027
Uniform Law Commission Karen Boxx Seattle 8/18/2022 8/18/2022 1/1/2075

