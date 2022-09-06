Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - August 2022
WASHINGTON, September 6 - Story
Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of August 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.
The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.
The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.
Board Served
Member
City
Appointment Date
Start Date
Term End
Aging, State Council on
Karen Kiessling
Pullman
8/16/2022
9/16/2022
9/15/2025
Aging, State Council on
Jean Kindem
Spokane Valley
8/16/2022
9/16/2022
9/15/2025
Cascadia College Board of Trustees
Angela Hinojos
Woodinville
8/26/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2022
Dental Quality Assurance Commission
Tiffany Bass
Olympia
8/15/2022
8/15/2022
6/30/2026
Dental Quality Assurance Commission
Sarah Khan
Lynnwood
8/15/2022
8/15/2022
6/30/2024
Dental Quality Assurance Commission
Nisha Sharoff
Seattle
8/15/2022
8/15/2022
6/30/2026
Dental Quality Assurance Commission
Bryan Swanson
Puyallup
8/15/2022
8/15/2022
6/30/2026
Edmonds College Board of Trustees
David Earling
Edmonds
8/25/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2027
Executive Ethics Board
Kelli Hooke
Lynnwood
8/12/2022
8/12/2022
9/30/2026
Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
Tony Doupe'
Seattle
8/19/2022
8/19/2022
6/30/2024
Filmworks (Motion Picture Competitiveness Program) Board of Directors, Washington
Jessica Stoller
Leavenworth
8/19/2022
8/19/2022
6/30/2026
Forensic Investigations Council
James Kennedy
Port Townsend
8/12/2022
8/12/2022
8/10/2026
Forensic Investigations Council
Julie Struck
South Bend
8/12/2022
8/12/2022
8/10/2026
Forensic Investigations Council
Eric Kiesel
Tacoma
8/3/2022
8/11/2022
8/10/2026
Forest Practices Board
Pene Speaks
Olympia
8/5/2022
8/8/2022
12/31/2023
Independent Living Council, State
Tricia Eyerly
Yakima
8/3/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2025
Independent Living Council, State
Naomi Marteeny
Kirkland
8/3/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2025
Independent Living Council, State
Raymond Miller
Marysville
8/3/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2025
Independent Living Council, State
Tyler Schrenk
Snohomish
8/3/2022
10/3/2022
9/30/2025
Public Employees' Benefits Board
Kurt Spiegel
Yelm
8/18/2022
10/3/2022
10/1/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
Katie Lindstrom
Long Beach
8/3/2022
8/3/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
Tracey Kasnic
Wenatchee
8/3/2022
8/3/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
William Hirota
Steilacoom
8/3/2022
8/3/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
Patty Hayes
Seattle
8/3/2022
8/3/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
Jefferson Ketchel
Spokane
8/3/2022
8/3/2022
7/25/2024
Public Health Advisory Board
Alice Fong
Seattle
8/3/2022
8/3/2022
7/25/2024
Public Records Exemptions Accountability Committee (Sunshine Committee)
Katherine George
Seattle
8/15/2022
8/15/2022
8/6/2026
Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council
Victoria Christiansen
Tacoma
8/19/2022
8/22/2022
6/25/2026
Real Estate Commission
Casey Brazil
Spokane
8/26/2022
8/26/2022
8/14/2028
Real Estate Commission
Eddie Chang
Bellevue
8/26/2022
8/26/2022
8/14/2025
Real Estate Commission
Shelly Schmitz
Vancouver
8/26/2022
8/26/2022
8/14/2027
Uniform Law Commission
Karen Boxx
Seattle
8/18/2022
8/18/2022
1/1/2075
