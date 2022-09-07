OSSE Presents on Educator Workforce, Community Service Requirements, and PARCC

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly working session on Wednesday, September 7, at 5:00 p.m. The working session will be held in-person; however, in-person attendance will be limited to members and staff of the State Board. The meeting will be streamed live on the State Board’s YouTube page for members of the public to attend. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website.

After introducing the Statewide Data Warehouse Amendment Act of 2019, conducting a teacher attrition survey in the spring of 2020, and extensive outreach on teacher turnover, the State Board has continued its advocacy to require the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) to expand public information and data on public school teachers. The requested information would allow state and local-level policymakers to have a better understanding of the challenges the educator workforce face and why the District had one of the highest teacher turnover rates in the country.

In its first annual report on teacher data since 2019, OSSE will present teacher data from all DC local education agencies in its Educator Workforce Report. The purpose of the report is to provide insights into the education landscape, examine the demand for teachers, explain the educator pipeline, and explore trends in teacher retention. OSSE will present its findings to the State Board during the working session and discuss any next steps.

OSSE will also share information with the State Board on the 100-hour community service graduation requirement, as they seek to get a sense on whether regulatory action is required to eliminate, reduce, or retain the requirement. OSSE will update the State Board on the results of the 2021–22 PARCC Assessment, which were publicly released earlier today and share participation rates of students, English language arts and math proficiency rates, and investments in school recovery efforts.

The State Board will also continue budget discussions regarding the allocation of funds for Fiscal Year 2024 and associated enhancement requests. The State Board will formally communicate these priorities and recommendations to Mayor Bowser and the DC Council.

The State Board will host an in-person back-to-school engagement event on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Eastern Senior High School in Ward 7. Families, educators, and community members in the District are invited to come learn about the work and resources that the State Board and its sister offices offer. Session options include:

Accountability and Assessment: The Accountability and Assessment Committee will present and discuss recommended revisions to the DC School Report Card. Participants will share questions and feedback on the DC School Report Card, as well as receive updates on OSSE’s Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) State Plan and upcoming Accountability and Assessment Committee projects.

Board Governance: The Board Governance Committee is seeking engagement on its takeaways from two recent reports focused on improving state-wide education decision-making, communications, and responsiveness to families, educators, students, and wider communities in D.C.

The Board Governance Committee is seeking engagement on its takeaways from two recent reports focused on improving state-wide education decision-making, communications, and responsiveness to families, educators, students, and wider communities in D.C. Education Standards: The Education Standards Committee will seek feedback on a draft literacy 2-pager and ask questions about the best and regular processes for future updates to the District’s education standards.

Outreach and Advocacy: The Outreach and Advocacy Committee will present on the ESSA Standards for Parent Engagement and receive feedback from families on how they experience the standards at their schools, including the engagement efforts that are most effective and the areas for engagement that could be expanded upon.

Participants will choose from (3) three of (4) the four engagement sessions offered. Childcare, food, and translation services will be available. Click here or visit bit.ly/SBOEBack2School to register and choose which sessions you would like to attend.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the State Board’s meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Interim Executive Director’s Report

V. OSSE Presentations

i. Educator Workforce Report

ii. Community Service Graduation Requirement

iii. 2021-22 PARCC Assessment Results

VI. FY24 Budget + Enhancements Discussion

VII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Accountability & Assessment

iii. Administrative

iv. Advocacy & Outreach

v. Board Governance

vi. Education Standards

vii. Teacher Practice and School Support

viii. External Committees

VIII. New Business and Other Discussion

IX. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

Contact: Milayo Olufemi

202-710-4641

[email protected]