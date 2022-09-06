Tea Packing Machine Market to Surge at 5.7% CAGR by 2032 Amid Growing Need for Improving Production Efficiency | Future Market Insights Inc.

The Indian tea packing machine market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 47.1 Mn by 2032 end. Increasing production and consumption of tea, rise in tea export, and growing adoption of advanced packaging machinery by tea manufacturers are some of the factors driving demand for tea packing machines in India.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global tea packing machine market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 811.4 Mn in 2022. Furthermore, with rising production and consumption of tea globally along with increasing need for improving production efficiency in manufacturing facilities, the overall sales of tea packing machines are slated to grow at 5.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 1,418.1 Mn by 2032.

Similarly, increasing adoption of the smart automated techniques for the tea packing is expected to fuel the sales of tea packing machines during the forecast period.

Tea packing machine is important as it acts as a responsible packaging solution. It helps in providing consistency in terms of taste, colour and volume of the tea. The efficient tea packaging ensures that the natural health of the tea is preserved.

Manufacturers have increased usage of tea packing machines as they reduce the time and effort for the product packaging. Rising demand for ready to drink tea has also boosted the tea packing machine market.

The tea packing machine can be used for the production of application products such as pouches, bags, stick packs, sachets, bottles & jars etc. However, tea pouches are mostly used as they are more flexible and can be customized according to the requirement.

Key Takeaways from Tea Packing Machine Market

Based on machine type, form fill-seal equipment segment is estimated to grow at the rate of 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

CAGR during the forecast period. By application, pouches segment is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. The U.S. tea packing machine market is predicted to expand at 4.1% CAGR through 2032.

through 2032. Tea packing machine market in China is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the next ten years.

during the next ten years. Demand for tea packing machines in India is slated to grow at 5.3% CAGR, totalling around US$ 94.2 Mn by 2032.





“The rising consumption and production of the tea is creating opportunities for the key players as end-use manufacturers are opting for the smart automated tea packing machines which can reduce the cost and increase the production efficiency” – says FMI analyst

Tea Packing Machines Are Getting Traction as Smart Manufacturing through Automated Machines

Manufacturers of the tea packing machines are focused on innovating existing packaging systems due to increased demand for the automated packing process. End-use industries are setting up automated packaging systems to increase production efficiency and reduce production costs.

Automated tea packing machines help in reducing the laborious task, saving time and eliminating errors. The smart manufacturing option presented by the tea packing machines has gained a significant advantage in the market. End-users are opting for smart tea packaging. Thus, tea packing machines are getting traction as smart packaging through automated machines is boosting the end use production activities.

Growing Count of Tea Flavours to Push the Demand for Tea Packing Machines

There are more than 1000 varieties of tea available worldwide, which are mainly classified as white, green, black or oolong. Tea is considered the second most popular drink in the world.

The customer base of tea is increasing due to increased demand for tea in emerging economies such as India or China. The consumption has increased the demand for the tea in different packaging such as stick packs, bags, sachets etc.

One of the reasons for the increased consumption is the easy availability of ready-to-drink tea. People are consuming ready-to-drink tea, as it does not need any sort of preparation and can be easily consumed. Thus, the growing count of the tea flavours and increasing customer base of the tea is increasing the demand for tea packing machines.

Who is winning?

ACMA S.p.A., Omag srl, Teepack Spezialmaschinen GmbH & Company KG, Universal Pack S.r.l. and Omori Europe are the key players operating in the global tea packing machine market.

Also, some of the noticeable players operating in the tea packing machine space are I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Xiamen Sengong Packing Equipment Co. Ltd., Unitek Packaging Systems Private Limited, AVM Packaging Systems, A. P. Pack Solutions, Vista Technopack Machines, Synda Pack, Dopack, HANGZHOU YOUNGSUN INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD, Nichrome Packaging Solutions., Nasa Corporation, Zirve International., Pavel Blažek, balicí stroje s. r. o., dph International GmbH, Spack Machine and others.

Most of these players are focused towards providing customized packaging solutions to end users. Besides this, they are adopting strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their revenue share and expand their global footprint.

Tea Packing Machine Market by Category

By Automation:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual





By Machine Type:

Form Fill-seal Equipment

Filling & Dosing Equipment

Cartoning Equipment

Case Packing and Sealers

Wrapping and Bundling Equipment

Palletizers

By Application:

Pouches

Bags

Stick Pack

Sachets

Bottles & Jars

Containers & Boxes

Cans





