Greenberg Traurig's Jon S. Robins to Present CLE Real Estate Courses This Fall

PHILADELPHIA, Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Real Estate Practice Shareholder Jon S. Robins will serve as a presenter discussing best practices in real estate law in a series of continuing legal education (CLE) courses this fall.

Each of the CLE webinar sessions will focus on various portions of real estate law including financing, negotiation of purchase, sales agreements, types of commercial real estate transactions, and more. Robins will present the following:

Part I – Creating Letters of Intent and Purchase and Sale Agreements

Part IV- Financing/Loan Documents: Sample Walkthroughs

Part I - Drafting and Negotiation of Purchase and Sale Agreements and Leases: 2022 Insights

Part II - Changes Wrought by COVID-19 on Hotel, Office, Multifamily, Retail and Industrial Transactions

Part III - Commercial Real Estate Financing in 2022

Part I - Commercial Real Estate Financing Before, During & After COVID-19

Part III - Exploring Current Loan Options: Conventional, Bridge, CMBS, SBA, Mezzanine & More

Part VI - Deeper Dive into Guarantees & Other Sticking Points

Participants are eligible for CLE credit and a fee is associated with each webinar. For registration information, please visit the above links.

Based in the firm's Philadelphia office, Robins focuses his practice on real estate, equity investment, and finance activities for clients in the private equity fund, hedge fund, corporate, and investor space. With more than 20 years of experience, he routinely represents conduit lenders, insurance companies, family offices, and private equity funds in matters such as restructuring and enforcement of mortgage loans, formation of joint ventures, mezzanine, and construction loans, and more. Robins also advises clients on tactics to resolve default situations and enforce remedies and regularly presents, speaks, and counsels on related topics.

For more than 30 years, the National Business Institute has provided CLE seminars and educational resources. They have over 16,000 courses available based on specific state requirements and provide professional development opportunities to lawyers, bankers, human resource, and government employees.

Since 2013, myLawCLE has offered a range of CLE webinars to more than 15,000 subscribers in various formats including on-demand courses, webcasts, and streaming media. They provide access to more than 500 live CLE courses in several concentrations including elder law, estate planning, contract disputes, ethics, and more.

