Guardian Capital Announces Completion of Change of Back Office Service Provider

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP ("Guardian") announces that, effective September 6, 2022 (the "Effective Date"), it transitioned its back-office service provider for all of its mutual funds (the "Guardian Capital Funds") to CIBC Mellon Trust Company and its affiliated entities (collectively, "CIBC Mellon") from RBC Investor Services Trust ("RBC"). More specifically, as of the Effective Date, CIBC Mellon will act as custodian, valuation agent, registrar and recordkeeper and securities lending agent for the Guardian Capital Funds. The registrar and recordkeeper for the mutual fund units of Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund has similarly been transitioned to CIBC Mellon from RBC effective as of the Effective Date. CIBC Mellon is already the custodian, valuation agent, registrar and recordkeeper and securities lending agent of Guardian's exchange-traded funds (the "Guardian Capital ETFs").



About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Investment Management and Wealth Management. As at June 30, 2022, Guardian had C$46.9 billion of assets under management and C$27.6 billion of assets under administration, while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$651 million. Through its subsidiaries, Guardian provides extensive investment management solutions to institutional and private wealth clients, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. Founded in 1962, Guardian's reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about each Guardian Capital Fund and Guardian Capital ETF is contained in its respective prospectus. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Guardian, Guardian Capital and the Guardian gryphin design are trademarks of Guardian Capital Group Limited, registered in Canada, and are used under license.