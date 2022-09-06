Factoring Market Research Report 2022-27, Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Factoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global factoring market reached a value of US$ 3,467 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,877 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Factoring is a financial practice of selling accounts receivable (AR) to a third-party funding source with a discount by companies or businesses. It relies on the company selling its receivables, the funding source, and customers of the company paying the revenue to the funding source. It is a lucrative solution for businesses when their short-term debts and bills exceed the revenue generated from sales. It is used to make cash payments to suppliers while taking advantage of discounts and reducing production costs. It assists companies in managing their short-term cash requirements by exchanging their receivables with cash from the factoring organization. Additionally, it improves the operations and financial conditions of organizations by enhancing the accounting work of their customers, helping with credit checks, and generating financial reports to specify the position of the business. It also provides security to businesses against bad debts and enables them to gain higher liquidity with more equity. Besides this, it aids in investigating credit records, managing and making collections, and handling credit procedures of customers. Furthermore, factoring helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) enhance ratings, improve dynamic growth phases, reduce bookkeeping costs and overhead expenses, and gain financial security.

Market Trends

The growing demand for factoring due to the rising trend of open account trading across the globe represents one of the key factors currently driving the market. Besides this, the increasing demand for various sources of funding for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to fulfill business goals is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the rising utilization of machine learning (ML) techniques in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry to examine the vast database and deliver essential insights to customers is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of factoring in various industries, such as healthcare, transportation, logistics, telecom, energy, and information technology (IT) around the world, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the growing integration of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency in factoring procedures is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, the increasing employment of digital trade financing platforms, along with rising cross-border trade activities, is impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce different techniques of making advancements in factoring, such as fast funding, comprehensive transactional security, and innovative contract applications, which are bolstering the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Advanon AG

Aldermore Bank PLC (FirstRand Group)

Bluevine Capital Inc.

BNP Paribas S.A. (OTCMKTS: BNPQY)

Deutsche Leasing AG

Eurobank Ergasias SA (OTCMKTS: EGFEY)

HSBC Holdings Plc HSBC

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG)

Société Générale S.A.

The Southern Banc Company Inc. (OTCMKTS: SRNN)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, organization size, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Transportation

Healthcare

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

