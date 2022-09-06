Factoring Market Research Report 2022-27, Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Factoring Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global factoring market reached a value of US$ 3,467 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,877 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Factoring is a financial practice of selling accounts receivable (AR) to a third-party funding source with a discount by companies or businesses. It relies on the company selling its receivables, the funding source, and customers of the company paying the revenue to the funding source. It is a lucrative solution for businesses when their short-term debts and bills exceed the revenue generated from sales. It is used to make cash payments to suppliers while taking advantage of discounts and reducing production costs. It assists companies in managing their short-term cash requirements by exchanging their receivables with cash from the factoring organization. Additionally, it improves the operations and financial conditions of organizations by enhancing the accounting work of their customers, helping with credit checks, and generating financial reports to specify the position of the business. It also provides security to businesses against bad debts and enables them to gain higher liquidity with more equity. Besides this, it aids in investigating credit records, managing and making collections, and handling credit procedures of customers. Furthermore, factoring helps small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) enhance ratings, improve dynamic growth phases, reduce bookkeeping costs and overhead expenses, and gain financial security.
Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/factoring-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growing demand for factoring due to the rising trend of open account trading across the globe represents one of the key factors currently driving the market. Besides this, the increasing demand for various sources of funding for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to fulfill business goals is strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the rising utilization of machine learning (ML) techniques in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry to examine the vast database and deliver essential insights to customers is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of factoring in various industries, such as healthcare, transportation, logistics, telecom, energy, and information technology (IT) around the world, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the growing integration of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency in factoring procedures is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, the increasing employment of digital trade financing platforms, along with rising cross-border trade activities, is impelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce different techniques of making advancements in factoring, such as fast funding, comprehensive transactional security, and innovative contract applications, which are bolstering the growth of the market.
Explore Report Description with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/factoring-market
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Advanon AG
- Aldermore Bank PLC (FirstRand Group)
- Bluevine Capital Inc.
- BNP Paribas S.A. (OTCMKTS: BNPQY)
- Deutsche Leasing AG
- Eurobank Ergasias SA (OTCMKTS: EGFEY)
- HSBC Holdings Plc HSBC
- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG)
- Société Générale S.A.
- The Southern Banc Company Inc. (OTCMKTS: SRNN)
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, organization size, application and geography.
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Construction
- Manufacturing
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports
Foreign Exchange Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/foreign-exchange-market
Crowdfunding Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/crowdfunding-market
Sukuk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sukuk-market
Consumer Credit Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/consumer-credit-market
Payment Gateways Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/payment-gateways-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Media Contact
Company Name: IMARC Group
Contact Person: Elena Anderson
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-631-791-1145
Address:30 N Gould St Ste R
City: Sheridan
State: WY
Country: United States
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Factoring Market Research Report 2022-27, Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast