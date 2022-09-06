ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on October 6th, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2023-102, Kamiah RV and Equipment Storage Building. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.

Project consists of the design and construction of a 75’ x 30’ metal storage building with electric and partial concrete floors; site electrical work; and an additive alternative bid item for a full concrete slab floor. Work includes design and drawings by Contractor-hired design professional to meet local and state codes.

A pre-bid meeting will be held by phone conference call on September 21st, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time. Conference call-in number is 208-258-2893. If sufficient interest in a site visit is expressed during the pre-bid meeting, one can be arranged after the pre-bid meeting.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

Construct Connect

877-889-5404

content@constructconnect.com

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

877-784-9556

projectdata@construction.com

dodge.docs@construction.com

Lewiston-Clarkston Plan Center

208-746-3591

lcplancenter@gmail.com

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, 208-334-3730. No deposit is required.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder prior to the award of a contract if the bid amount is greater than $50,000. If a bidder does not currently have a Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho, he must verify the capability of obtaining a license prior to submitting a proposal. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed, and all craftsman and laborers performing their work under this contract shall be paid at the minimum prevailing wage rate as currently determined for this area by the U.S. Department of Labor.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME