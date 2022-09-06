Notice of Request for Applicants - Youth Bicycle Educational Clinics

DOEE seeks eligible entities to host at least 10 youth bicycle educational clinics. Youth bicycle educational clinics will provide a bicycle educational experience for youths in the District’s underserved residential communities located in Wards 5, 6, 7, and 8. The Department also requires the entity to work with the DCPS second grade cyclists’ program on at least 2 events. Providing bicycle education and fundamentals along with repair and maintenance services will enable youth to seek alternative forms of transportation and help the District achieve its Sustainable DC Plan goals. The amount available for the project is approximately $60,000.

Beginning September 2, 2022 the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2209-EA ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is October 3, 2022, at 11:59 pm. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].