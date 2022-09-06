Software Executive, Jim Nivette, Explores Teamwork in Remote Working Environments.

Jim Nivette

UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2020, there has been an upsurge in the uptake of the work-from-home concept. It is so widely adopted that even large corporations find it hard to convince employees to return to the office. While remote working is great, it comes with its fair of challenges, especially when it comes to tasks that require teamwork. As a software executive with decades of experience in different work environments, Jim Nivette is no stranger to remote working and its challenges.

In a recent interview, Jim Nivette noted that while remote working offers many advantages, it can also be challenging to maintain team cohesion when team members are not physically together.

Nivette noted that, communication can be a challenge when team members work remotely. Keeping everyone on the same page can be an issue, when you can't just pop over to someone's desk for a quick chat. This can lead to misunderstanding and frustration among team members. He further stated that, it can be hard to build trust and rapport when you do not see each other face-to-face regularly. This can make it challenging to build relationships and foster a sense of teamwork.

Nivette also said that there can be a greater sense of isolation when working remotely. This can lead to feelings of loneliness and disconnection from the team. Closely linked is that distractions can be a big issue when working from home. With kids, pets, and other potential distractions, staying focused on work can be hard.

Lastly, Jim Nivette noted that time management can be challenging when working remotely. Without set office hours or dedicated workspace, it can be easy to let work bleed into your personal life or vice versa. Time zone differences make coordination and collaboration difficult. When team members are in different time zones, finding a time that works for everyone to meet or work on projects together can be hard.

Jim stated that, "the key to success is creating a remote work policy tailored to your company's specific needs." He also recommended using technology to help bridge the gap between team members in different parts of the world. With an estimated 1.5 million people now working remotely, it's more important than ever to have a solid plan for managing a remote team. These tips will help businesses take advantage of all the benefits of flexible work without sacrificing productivity or collaboration.

Besides highlighting the problems, Nivette also offered a number of solutions that managers can employ to make the most of remote working. Some of the key solutions that Nivette believes can work are as below:

Clear expectations

Nivette believes managers must set clear expectations for team members' roles and responsibilities. This will help everyone understand their contributions and how they fit into the larger team goal.

Require regular updates

Managers must establish regular check-ins and update meetings so everyone is on the same page regarding deadlines, deliverables, and progress.

Leverage the power of project management tools

Jim Nivette urges companies to use project management tools to keep track of tasks assigned to specific team members. This will help ensure that nothing falls through the cracks and that everyone knows what needs to be done.

Encourage frequent communication

According to Jim Nivette, managers should encourage team members to communicate frequently and openly, whether through video conferencing, chat apps, or even email.

Organize fun team-building events

Whether virtual happy hour or a monthly game night, taking breaks together can help build camaraderie and maintain morale. Nivette states that it's essential to create opportunities for social interaction. Make time for small talk and personal updates, as this can help to build relationships and foster a sense of community. It's also essential to provide plenty of resources and support.

More importantly, Nivette stated that the management should be available to answer questions and give feedback. To quote him, "you should also offer team members autonomy and trust them to do their jobs."

Nivette's insights provide valuable guidance for managers looking to create or improve their remote working policies. Following his advice, teams can stay connected and productive even when they're not in the same room.

Jim is a highly accomplished software executive who has been helping businesses maximize the value of their software investments for over two decades. He has a long track record of success in both the public and private sector, having served as a software and account executive for numerous companies, including Business Objects and SAP. In recognition of his outstanding work, Jim has received multiple awards, including The Professional Services Award at Business Objects, the Consultant of the Year award at Business Objects, and the Team Award. His intimate knowledge of the software industry and his commitment to helping his clients achieve their goals have made him a respected and trusted advisor to businesses of all sizes.