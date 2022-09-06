Windtree to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Submit Release
WARRINGTON, Pa., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT, a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular disorders, today announced that Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and will be available for virtual 1x1 meetings at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 12-14, 2022.

The presentation will be available on demand beginning at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 12th. To view the presentation or request a 1x1 meeting, click HERE to register and attend the event or contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Windtree Therapeutics
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree's heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. Included in Windtree's portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

Contact Information:
Monique Kosse
LifeSci Advisors
212.915.3820 or monique@lifesciadvisors.com

Media contact:
Katie Larch / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
Burns McClellan, Inc.
klarch@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com


