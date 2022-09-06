Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,299 in the last 365 days.

Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fire side chat can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.


Contacts:

Investors
Heather Rowe Armstrong
VP, Investor Relations
harmstrong@vir.bio
+1-415-915-4228

Media
Carly Scaduto
Senior Director, Media Relations

cscaduto@vir.bio
+1-314-368-5189

You just read:

Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.