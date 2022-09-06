Submit Release
Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Corvus or the Company) CRVS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is taking place September 12-14, 2022. The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at this conference and a pre-recorded corporate overview presentation by Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Corvus, will be available to play on-demand starting at 7:00 am ET on September 12.

Attendees can register to view the webcast here. A webcast of the presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Corvus website for 90 days following the event.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. The Company's second clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor. Its third clinical program, mupadolimab (CPI-006), is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical and clinical studies. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Aulani Capuchin
Real Chemistry
+1-559-355-2673
acapuchin@realchemistry.com


