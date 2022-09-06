Xilio Therapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO, a biotechnology company developing tumor-selective immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that the company will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:55 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors & Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics website at https://ir.xiliotx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to rapidly engineer novel molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, that are designed to optimize their therapeutic index. These molecules are designed to localize activity within the tumor microenvironment without systemic effects, resulting in the potential to achieve enhanced anti-tumor activity. Xilio is building a pipeline of wholly owned, tumor-selective, GPS-enabled cytokine and checkpoint inhibitor product candidates, including its clinical-stage programs, XTX101, a tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, and XTX202, a tumor-selective IL-2, as well as its earlier pipeline, including XTX301, a tumor-selective IL-12. For more information, please visit https://xiliotx.com and follow us on Twitter (@xiliotx) and LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

For Investor Inquiries:
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
Xilio@argotpartners.com

For Media Inquiries: 
Julissa Viana
Vice President, Corporate Communications
media@xiliotx.com   


