3D Display Market Size to Surpass Around USD 441.95 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global 3D display market size accounted for USD 95.76 billion in 2021 and is projected to surpass around USD 441.95 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.52% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Takeaways:

By product, the stereoscopic displays segment held highest revenue share of over 59.5% in 2021.

The head mounted displays (HMD) product segment is growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2022 to 2030.

By technology, the LED segment hit 70% revenue share in 2021.

The OLED technology segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2030.

By application, TV segment contributed 58% revenue share in 2021.

The smartphone segment is growing at a CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Regional Snapshots

The North American region is expected to dominate the 3D display market during the forecast period and it is expected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate in the coming years period due to an increase in the research and development activities there are technological advancements that will drive the market growth of this region. Availability of smartphones and Internet connectivity will drive the market growth period introduction of 5G network in the developing nations will also be helpful in driving the market growth in the coming years.

Increased use of this technology in the simulations, gaming, entertainment and defense sectors will drive the market growth in the coming your period the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow well during the forecast period. There has been a change in the preferences of the consumers regarding the devices. Many electronics upper chest and manufactured in the Asia Pacific region. There's a larger demand for these electronics from China, India as well as Japan. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has led to an increase in the purchasing power which has created a greater demand for this market. Many manufacturers that make use of the 3D display are present in the Asia Pacific region. These manufacturers will also play a very significant role in the growth of the Asia Pacific region.

Report Highlights

On the basis of the product , the stereoscopic display segment will dominate the market. It is used in the gaming as well as the entertainment sector. Constant research has provided innovative advancements which has been beneficial in reducing the cost of these products. As some viewers Are comfortable using the technology without the headgear the demand for volumetric 3D display is expected to grow in the forecast period. The head mounted displays will also grow well during the forecast period due to its application in the medical and the engineering field. The price is for the 3D display are reducing and new products are launched that are beneficial in various sectors.

On the basis of technology, the LED technology segment will dominate the market. It helps in providing better quality images. These displays are used in smartphones, television as well as the monitors. The head mounted devices are also manufactured using the LED based display.

On the basis of application, 3D display is used maximum in televisions. Increased purchasing power has led to a greater demand for 3D televisions. Growing preference for the gaming as well as entertainment platforms the demand for the TV's is expected to grow. Manufacturers are concentrating on providing 3D display. It will be instrumental in enhancing the picture quality and providing premium features to the consumers.

3D display is used maximum in televisions. Increased purchasing power has led to a greater demand for 3D televisions. Growing preference for the gaming as well as entertainment platforms the demand for the TV's is expected to grow. Manufacturers are concentrating on providing 3D display. It will be instrumental in enhancing the picture quality and providing premium features to the consumers. The head mounted device segment is also expected to grow due to a growing demand for this product especially in the gaming sector.

The smartphone segment will also grow well due to its availability and Internet connection across the world. Major lifestyle changes have created a greater demand for this technology. In order to provide better experience to the consumers smartphone manufacturers are providing 3D visuals to its consumers. High adoption of the 3D services is expected to create a greater demand for these devices.





Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 95.76 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 441.95 Billion CAGR 18.52% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, The Coretec Group Inc. (3DICON Corporation), 3D Fusion Corp., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased use of smartphones and the availability of high-speed Internet connection is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years period there is a greater demand for the electronic gadgets that make use of the 3D technology. And the demand for these devices is expected to grow in the coming years. Curved displays are gaining popularity and they are in great demand in the developed as well as the developing nations. Increased popularity of the gaming platforms and the involvement of the youth and the middle-aged population in gaming is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. 3D display is used in various games to provide an enhanced visualization and experience to the players. There is an increase in the integration of the virtual reality as well as the augmented reality in the electronics that are purchased by the consumers.

Restraints

Even though the demand for the 3D displays and the 3D technology has grown in the recent years the development of this product is expensive affair. Due to the high cost of the product the market growth is expected to be slow. It happens to be a restraining factor in the growth of the market.

Opportunities

There is an increased demand for the 3D displays in the education sector as well as the health care sectors. 3D displays are used in the medical field in innovative ways. Constant development and research activities have been instrumental in coming up with innovative products for the health care facilities. It is expected to provide great opportunities in the coming years. The use of the 3D displays is beneficial for the surgeons as it helps in providing a better view and vision. It also helps in reducing the time required for the operations or the surgeries performed on the patients. It also helps in reducing the time required for the planning of the operation.

Challenges

During the pandemic the demand for these products had gone down to a great extent as the purchasing power of the consumers had reduced. The market had faced major losses in the recent years. The expensive nature of these products will also hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. In the low-income countries, the demand for the 3D display will be less. Prolonged use of the devices which have 3D display may cause health issues. It could cause dry ice and headaches in the viewers. These are the challenges that shall hamper the market growth in the coming years. Due to the health risks associated with a prolonged use of 3D displays the demand for these products may reduce.

Recent Developments

Stretchable Display was launched by Samsung that would change the 2D content to moving 3D pictures in the year 2021





Market Segmentation

By Product

Volumetrics

Stereoscopic

Head mounted display





By Technology

DLP

PDP

OLED

LED

By Access Methods

Screen Based Display

Micro Display

By Application

Smartphones

TV

Projectors

Monitor

Head Mounted Display

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Advertising

Retail

Military and Defense

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





