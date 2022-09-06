Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,307 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Broadband and Water” Town Halls in Ogallala and Alliance

Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Broadband and Water” Town Halls in Ogallala and Alliance

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Ogallala and Alliance on Tuesday, September 20th.  At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss how the State is expanding broadband internet access and give an update on projects to protect and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources. 

 

Gov. Ricketts will give remarks before taking questions.  The town hall events are open to the public.

 

Broadband and Water Town Hall in Ogallala

 

When: 9:30AM-10:30AM MT on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

Where: Kathleen Lute Public Library – 610 W A Street, Ogallala

 

Broadband and Water Town Hall in Alliance

 

When: 1:00PM-2:00PM MT on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

Where: Knight Museum & Sandhills Center – 908 Yellowstone Avenue, Alliance

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Broadband and Water” Town Halls in Ogallala and Alliance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.