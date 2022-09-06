JUDY RENTZ OFFERS READERS ANOTHER CHANCE AT LIFE WITH HER BOOK
Author Judy Rentz shares how she dealt with pain in her book Fighting to SurviveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truly, where there is life there also is pain just as there is pain in beauty. Author Judy Rentz has lived and, therefore, knows this, and talks about how she dealt with it in her book "Fighting to Survive."
"Fighting to Survive," published late last year, is Judy Rentz’s testimony that, with finding and welcoming the Lord, there is life after pain. That even when it seems as though no one understands, let alone knows, He hears and there is another chance at life.
“I write this only to give honor and praise to God my Savior Jesus! For the provision of doctors who have saved my life! Praying others suffering this nightmare might find hope, strength and the will to fight on by reading this humble offering,” Judy writes the introduction of the book.
The book is not in chapters but is instead written in essay form, which makes it very personal, tackling mostly the physical pain that Rentz has been living with that she describes is as painful as childbirth. This pain was even deemed more challenging after learning that it is an unheard of type of pain.
Judy Rentz, a mother and grandmother, is an honest writer. She does not just write words but tells you a story, her story. And for many people, her story, "Fighting to Survive," is an inspiration to stay firm and seek guidance from the most powerful and forgiving.
For another chance at life, "Fighting to Survive" is available in Kindle and paperback on Amazon.
