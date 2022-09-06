AKUTRA-RAMSES ATENOSIS CEA CHALLENGES THE LOGIC THAT REALITY PROVIDES IN HIS BOOK
Author Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea presents an inviting world in his book SpidersilkTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Say no more for a great escape this summer as author Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea presents an inviting world in his book, "Spidersilk."
Published only in March this year, Spidersilk’s story is perfect for the summer as it introduces a reality where mystery just flows. It follows Mark Kheops, a highly skilled video game developer, who has more to him than what he shows and his allies, an army of spiders, that assist him in his interdimensional duties.
The book begins with Mark dreaming, which is then quickly interrupted by a clamor. From then on, together with its very natural dialogue and topic of conversations, the plot only continues to be entertaining and mysterious, packed with neat and minimalistic yet charming illustrations here and there. Additionally, every chapter is titled so readers get a glimpse of what they are reading about.
According to Amazon Customer Phil Bolos' book review, "Spidersilk" is a good story. “I really enjoyed the idea of this story and the way the events unfolded,” he says.
Born in Olympia, Washington, Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea enjoys writing and exploring his creativity through imagination. One careful product of such enjoyment is his book "Spidersilk," which has only been successful since its publishing.
A page-turner and perfect for those who love to read about dreams and fiction, in general, Akutra-Ramses’ "Spidersilk" is a great example of a quick summer read that one cannot afford to miss out on. For more information about it, the book is available on Amazon.
