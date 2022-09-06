The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on How Drug and Alcohol Abuse Affects the Immune System
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on how drug and alcohol abuse affects the immune system. Substance abuse has several mental and physical consequences that can have life-long impacts. One of them includes how addiction affects the immune system.
People facing addiction can have a difficult time with how drugs and alcohol affect their overall health. Many people have varying degrees of how the substance affects their bodies since drugs and alcohol have different effects. However, there are some common problems that people may come across when facing substance abuse, including:
• Ongoing drug use weakens the immune system.
• Prescription drugs can affect heart rate and blood pressure.
• Drug use harms the digestive system.
• Many drugs affect the lungs, leading to respiratory issues.
• Drugs affect the liver, reproductive system, and kidneys.
• It significantly affects cognitive health and function.
This guide covers how the immune system is crucial for people’s bodies to protect themselves from illness and disease. It also covers how alcohol can heavily affect a person’s immune system by weakening the immune response. People interested in learning the details of how alcohol can negatively impact the body and make alcoholics susceptible to illness can read the article.
The Woods at Parkside also provide an overview that details how different drugs can adversely affect people who abuse them. Drugs such as the following can negatively impact the immune system.
• Heroin
• Cocaine
• Prescription drugs (morphine)
• Marijuana
People interested in how the immune system is affected when stopping drug abuse can learn more by reading the guide. It explains how the body is affected and what can be done to recover.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
The Woods at Parkside
