Octave Holdings and Investments Acquires Barrett Pavilion
Octave Opportunity Fund Closes on 7th PropertyALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Barrett Pavilion in Kennesaw, Georgia from Stockbridge and Lincoln Property Company by Octave Opportunity Fund, LLC.
Barrett Pavilion, a 369,971 square foot Target shadow-anchored center is located just down the street from the Town Center Mall. It is comprised of mostly national tenants anchored by Total Wine, REI, ULTA, Shoe Carnival, Old Navy, Best Buy Outlet, AMC, Urban Air and Buy Buy Baby, as well as numerous restaurants, including Hudson Grill, Ted’s Montana Grill and Cold Stone Creamery.
“We are very excited to buy such a well-located center within the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Barrett is a Super-Regional location with great property fundamentals and exceptional tenant performance. We look forward to creating value from below market rents and capitalizing on additional development opportunities within the project,” said Scott Henard, EVP and Head of Acquisitions.
Sridhar Marupudi, Octave’s co-founder and CEO said “this is a great acquisition for us that not only meets our disciplined criteria for returns and performance, but also for investor stability and cash flow. Our dedicated internal acquisition team did a tremendous job in identifying and closing on such a great asset during these extremely volatile market conditions. The addition of Barrett brings our current portfolio size to north of $400 million and we look forward to continuing to add more assets like Barrett Pavilion that meet our investors’ demands and will perform well during inflationary times.”
“We are thrilled to add such a great property like Barrett as the final acquisition under the Fund and we are actively planning on future opportunities for our investors,” commented Parth Munshi, Octave’s EVP and General Counsel.”
Scott Henard and Parth Munshi led the acquisition for Octave, alongside its dedicated in-house finance and property management teams. Barrett Pavilion will be professionally managed by Octave’s dedicated property management company, Pinnacle Leasing and Management.
About Octave
Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates and/or manages, a portfolio of over 35 commercial real estate assets in nine states valued at over $400 million.
Octave’s mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, alongside our unparalleled customer experience.
Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.
Parth Munshi
Octave Holdings and Investments
+1 404-218-3600
email us here